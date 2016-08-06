Cara Delevingne's Stylists Reveal the Story Behind Her Suicide Squad Promo Looks

Cara Delevingne has always had a handle on fashion. We mean, come on, she used to be a supermodel. Not loving fashion would have been a crime, especially when said supermodel is muse to one Karl Lagerfeld. And even though she's traded Burberry campaigns for Suicide Squad movie posters, fashion week runways for red carpet premieres, it's comforting to know that she hasn't truly abandoned fashion entirely (or her blessed bold brows, thank god).
The only major difference now is that the It-Brit beauty has tapped the sartorial geniuses of Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, two of the most powerful stylists in Hollywood (who also dress Jennifer Lopez, Rachel McAdams, and Gwen Stefani), to take her style to the next level. And did they deliver. For the Suicide Squad promo tour, Zangardi and Haenn have created a fashion storyboard, if you will, with each one of Delevingne's looks, which not only pay homage to her on-screen character Enchantress, but also reference stylistic notes from the '60s, '70s, and '90s.
"With this movie in particular, it gave us more opportunity to be little bit more rebellious, more avant garde, higher fashion," Zangardi says. "We played with texture, layering, and we wanted to nod to the 'superhero' theme without being too literal."
Sheer black lace and mesh punctuated throughout in the form of sexy-sweet babydoll dresses, the sleeves of a darling collared dress, the yoke of a sleek jumpsuit, and racy see-through tops. But the hero piece of her style streak? Thigh-high Louboutin boots that gave every look a badass edge (summer's 90-degree temps, be damned).
"We played with silhouettes and color, but we always went back to her quirky tomboy personal style," Haenn continues. "We always wanted to keep that consistent throughout. But what we love about her is that she's willing to try everything."
From sequined camo pants to spliced cut-out studded dresses, keep scrolling to read about the stories behind every one of Delevingne's Suicide Squad promo looks.
-
1. In DSquared2
"Cara is very open-minded and flexible, so it's been so fun working with her," Zangardi says. "Some people will see something on the hangers and turn their nose up, but because she has a lot of experience with clothes, she's willing to try it all on, even if she's not sure about it, like this DSquared 2 camo look—it ended up being one of her favorite looks from the fitting."
-
2. In Alexander McQueen
"Mariel and I both love this look from the London premiere. You can’t really tell from the pictures, but the moto jacket has a sheer sleeve from the elbow down. And with the pins, it's a work of art," Zangardi says. "This was a fun super cool look that we were excited about, and I love that she’ll do a moto jacket and thigh-high boots at a premiere istead of doing a gown or something else serious."
-
3. In Anthony Vaccarello
"This was a dress we tried on for the 2016 MTV Movie Awards that she fell in love with," Haenn says. "And then we found another one for the Movie Awards, so we wanted to save it for something big, like the world premiere of Suicide Squad."
-
4. In Georges Chakra
"This was our modern-day take on '90s grunge. It's tomboy, but girly," Zangardi says. "The shoes were amazing—there were little spikes all around the menswear loafer."
-
5. In Emanuel Ungaro
"The thigh-high boots made every look feel a little tougher, and it added a little bit of that masculine tough-girl punk to all the outfits," Zangardi says. "If she wore a flat or pump with this Ungaro look, it wouldn't have had that same edge. We kept going back to a couple of Louboutin boots over and over again for that reason."
-
6. In Zuhair Murad
"This was a fun take on '60s mod with the lace and embroidery," Zangardi says. "I love this look, it was one of my other favorites."
-
7. In a Zuhair Murad Lace Top and a Pinstriped Suit
"I don’t even know how this look came about," Zangardi says with a laugh. "That’s the same shirt from the Zuhair Murad day look, and she transitioned to night when she threw on this pinstriped suit and sneakers. That was all Cara."
-
8. In Alexandre Vauthier
"We like to have a good collaboration with the hair and makeup teams," Haenn says. "After we do a fitting, we’ll send pictures to Jen Atkin, who’s a hair genius, and she'll take it from there. It's definitely a collaborative effort with Cara and all of us."