Cara Delevingne's Stylists Reveal the Story Behind Her Suicide Squad Promo Looks

Cara Delevingne has always had a handle on fashion. We mean, come on, she used to be a supermodel. Not loving fashion would have been a crime, especially when said supermodel is muse to one Karl Lagerfeld. And even though she's traded Burberry campaigns for Suicide Squad movie posters, fashion week runways for red carpet premieres, it's comforting to know that she hasn't truly abandoned fashion entirely (or her blessed bold brows, thank god).

The only major difference now is that the It-Brit beauty has tapped the sartorial geniuses of Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, two of the most powerful stylists in Hollywood (who also dress Jennifer Lopez, Rachel McAdams, and Gwen Stefani), to take her style to the next level. And did they deliver. For the Suicide Squad promo tour, Zangardi and Haenn have created a fashion storyboard, if you will, with each one of Delevingne's looks, which not only pay homage to her on-screen character Enchantress, but also reference stylistic notes from the '60s, '70s, and '90s.

"With this movie in particular, it gave us more opportunity to be little bit more rebellious, more avant garde, higher fashion," Zangardi says. "We played with texture, layering, and we wanted to nod to the 'superhero' theme without being too literal."

Sheer black lace and mesh punctuated throughout in the form of sexy-sweet babydoll dresses, the sleeves of a darling collared dress, the yoke of a sleek jumpsuit, and racy see-through tops. But the hero piece of her style streak? Thigh-high Louboutin boots that gave every look a badass edge (summer's 90-degree temps, be damned).

"We played with silhouettes and color, but we always went back to her quirky tomboy personal style," Haenn continues. "We always wanted to keep that consistent throughout. But what we love about her is that she's willing to try everything."

From sequined camo pants to spliced cut-out studded dresses, keep scrolling to read about the stories behind every one of Delevingne's Suicide Squad promo looks.