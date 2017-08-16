Model Candice Huffine Is Here With a Sexy, Curve-Friendly Lingerie Line

Model Candice Huffine is a trailblazing trendsetter that marches to the beat of her own drum. And I for one, am loving the sound of her music. She has been vocal about loving the skin you're in and embracing your imperfections. She's been featured in high-profile ad campaigns for brands such as Torrid and Lane Bryant. She exudes confidence and shows us how to live a full and healthy life on her very enjoyable Instagram feed.

It's safe to say that I'm a fan girl. Upon hearing that she would be collaborating with one of the coolest lingerie brands, Fortnight, I was thrilled before even seeing the pieces. After viewing the full Candice Huffine x Fortnight collection, I can whole-heartedly tell you: these are pieces you will not only feel comfortable in, but look sexy in as well.

"Collabing with Fortnight was so organic, it's a perfect union. When you find a brand that you love and believe in, you want to share that with the world," Huffine shared. "Bras for larger busts without underwire do exist, and I wanted women to be aware of that."

And the feeling is mutual. Fortnight's founder Christina Remenyi shared: "This is surreal for me because I have images of Candice on my inspiration board and now we're working together. I reached out to her because I knew she'd be the perfect partner."

The 12-piece capsule collection, available in sizes up to XXL and a G-cup, features everything from high-waisted briefs (that are anything but matronly) to cute teddies and longline bras all in cool prints created specifically for the brand. And the print plays a bigger part in the celebration of womanhood. "The print is slightly different on each piece. I wanted women to celebrate themselves and their own individually. These pieces are powerful and feminine," said Huffine.

The collection is beautifully curated and is now available for purchase at journelle.com and fortnight.com. Scroll down to shop some of our favorite pieces that can be worn as classic undergarments or substituted as layering basics. Huffine suggests, “Try the bodysuit as a top or a tank, and don’t be afraid to layer. I tried the bodysuit with a t-shirt underneath. I rolled the sleeves and paired it with jeans. The longline bras would look beautiful under a sheer top. The possibilities are endless."