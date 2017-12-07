Looking for Canada Goose Essentials at Every Price Point? Say no More

Canada Goose puffer jackets are a no-brainer. I mean, wrapping yourself up in one of the luxe pieces is like cuddling up with a warm marshmallow. Not to mention the timeless designs that will never go out of style. But dropping more than $1,000 on a winter coat isn't something you do everyday. So before you swipe that card, you might want to look around.
We found 20 Canada Goose items at every price point, from under-$100 essential to safe investment pieces. That way you (or someone on your holiday shopping list) can experience the brand without the guilty feeling after checking your bank account.
VIDEO: Winter Wardrobe Inspiration From Our Favorite Stars
Go ahead and get your Canada Goose fix with our favorites below.
-
1. 'Freestyle' Slim Fit Down Vest
Layer up with a stylish vest that is sure to impress.
$395
-
2. Rossclair Genuine Coyote Fur Trim Down Parka
Grab a warm yet slimming jacket that has drawstring at the waist to accentuate your figure.
$925
-
3. Lightweight Quilted Down Gloves
Don't forget about your hands. These gloves are the cream of the crop.
$90
-
4. 'Selkirk' Slim Fit Water Resistant Down Parka with Detachable Hood
Help a special guy in your life look his best this winter with this luxe option.
$750
-
5. Kinley Insulated Parka
Make a smart decision with a coat that has a sleek design in a beautiful hue.
$795
-
6. 'Brookvale' Hooded Quilted Down Coat
Stay warm and cute in a lightweight puffer.
$550
-
7. 'Hybridge Lite' Slim Fit Hooded Packable Down Jacket
Save on shorter design that will also keep you warm.
$575
-
8. Bobcat Water Resistant Hooded Down Jacket
Don't forget about the kids. Keep a little warm in this adorable jacket.
$345
-
9. Dunham Down Bomber Jacket
Help a man in your life look and feel good this winter with a stylish jacket.
$495
-
10. Down Fill Aviator Hat with Genuine Coyote Fur Trim
Score a stylish hat that's undoubtedly cozy.
$295
-
11. 'PBI Camp' Packable Hooded Down Jacket
Brighten things up with an electric color that stands out.
$600
-
12. Cable Knit Merino Wool Beanie
Choose a luxe beanie to keep your head and ears covered.
$75
-
13. 'Rideau' Slim Fit Down ParkaScore a hooded parka that's super chic to protect yourself against chilly temperatures.
$725
-
14. Elwin Power Fill Down Jacket
Show off your stylish size with a coat that has quilted sleeves.
$1,050
-
15. Knit Merino Wool Scarf
Wrap up in a wool scarf that's extra plush.
$125
-
16. 'Hybridge™ Lite' Slim Fit Packable Quilted 800-Fill Down Vest
Make him smile as he unwraps this must-have vest.
$395
-
17. 'Chelsea' Slim Fit Down Parka with Genuine Coyote Fur Trim
Take on the cold in a figure-flattering design.
$825
-
18. Boreal Beanie
Wrap up a beanie that shows off the popular brand.
$55
-
19. Wabasca Hooded Jacket
Make sure you look cute in this ultra-light option.
$350
-
20. Expedition Fur-Hood Parka
Look and feel good in this chic fur-lined option.
$995