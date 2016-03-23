The Next Denim Trend Has Nothing to Do with Your Jeans

First there were the skinnies, then the boyfriend, and then sweeping '70s flares. And now, the latest crop in denim trends includes wide-leg culottes, cropped kick flares, and the return of the mom jeans. But if celebrity stylist (and sister to one Lea Seydoux) Camille Seydoux has anything to say about it, the next trend has nothing to do with jeans.

"Denim was a huge trend during Paris Fashion Week; it was all over the runways in unexpected ways," she says, calling out the prevalence of denim in Miu Miu's fall/winter 2016 collection, specifically. "Instead of wearing jeans, it's going to be about denim dresses, a pair of high heels, or denim detailing."

Despite its masculine, utilitarian origins, Seydoux insists that denim will take on a more feminine role. And that neat juxtaposition was exactly what she sought after—and achieved—when she collaborated with the iconic French house Roger Vivier to launch a luxe six-piece accessories collection made entirely of denim. She took the brand's popular Prismick aesthetic and pieced together spliced denim in different washes to create either a dégradé or a cool patchwork effect. But her pride and joy? The black leather-accented backpack, a first for the brand.

"I love backpacks, and I said to (the team at Roger Vivier): 'You need to have a backpack—it is so cool and right now,'" she enthuses. It's indicative of her street-chic approach to fashion, her style ethos, which she sums up in a single sentence: "I like to break the rules and make my own rules about fashion."

And Seydoux is one to lead by example. She's worn her denim accessories in head-to-toe denim (pictured, above), she's dressed them up with the most delicate of dresses, and even given them an offbeat twist with printed shorts and bold red tights.

"Wear the backpack with a pretty dress or the Prismick purse with a tracksuit—denim goes with almost anything," she says. "Denim is comfort fabric for me—it's a classic, but also very modern. It's both soft and strong. And it's a fabric that fades, changes, and gets better over time. I love it."

Seydoux's denim collection for Roger Vivier, which comprises three shoe styles and three bag styles, is available now at Roger Vivier stores and rogervivier.com. For denim outfit inspo, take a look at Seydoux's style, below, and keep scrolling to shop unexpected denim pieces—you won't find a single jean.

