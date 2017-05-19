This Calvin Klein Campaign Image Just Set a Whopping New Auction Record

Just call this one very expensive Throwback Thursday.

Back in 1989, Calvin Klein unveiled a steamy black-and-white ad for its Obsession fragrance that showed a naked suntanned couple blissfully soaking up the sun on a swing together.

The black-and-white photo called "Ric and Natalie, Villa Tejas, Montecito, California, 1988," was shot by Bruce Weber, and Thursday it sold for such a high amount that it set a new auction record.

A buyer purchased the stunning snap for 112,875—nearly 50 percent more than the estimate of its worth, according to WWD. The artwork was one of nine photos that were auctioned off as a part of the Ultimate Campaign—a collection of nine fashion advertising photographs up for sale.

Nick Knight/Courtesy of Phillips

Nick Knight's 2009 "Snakes" image for Alexander McQueen (above) was among those up for auction, as were Ellen Von Unwerth's 2014 "Mission Accomplished image for Agent Provocateur starring Naomi Campbell (below), and Mario Sorrenti's take on Manet's "Le Déjeuner sur l'Herbe" 1999 ad for Yves Saint Laurent that featured Kate Moss.

Ellen Von Unwerth/Courtesy of Phillips

Knight's image also sold for a large amount—$64,500—and the whole auction raised over $3 million in total.