Cadillac Records follows legendary music artists, including Etta James (left, played by Beyonce), Chuck Berry and Muddy Waters, in the start of their careers with Chess Records. The tale of blues, rock and roll, sex, violence and addiction takes place in 1950s Chicago. Costume designer Johnetta Boone researched the era, the musicians and vintage couture collections to get a feel for the looks. She describes Etta's style as "boozy elegance"-glamorous with an edgy touch. For this look, she chose tapestry fabric "because the texture and form are symbolic of the time period" and the teal color because it's "moody like the blues."