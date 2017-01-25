10 Burgundy Pieces So You Can Twin with Kylie, Khloe, and Kourtney

If you don't follow Kim Kardashian or Kylie Jenner on Snapchat, then shame on you. Kidding. But in all seriousness, if you didn't catch their stories yesterday, here's a play-by-play of what went down: A Kardashian-Jenner meeting was called, Khloe and Kourtney both arrived clad in head-to-toe burgundy completely by happenstance, Kim snapped it ("I don't know what's more in-your-face, all burgundy at once or two people in all burgundy at once?" she videos, laughing), Kylie saw said snap, and then proceeded to piece together her own burgundy-only outfit.
And that resulted in that one very burgundy-saturated snap. Feeling a twinge of FOMO? We don't blame you, because Kim sure did. But here's how you can get the look yourself: 1) shop these wine-hued pieces, below, 2) wear all the pieces together, and 3) snap it.
1. Uniqlo Bomber Jacket
Uniqlo available at uniqlo.com | $30 (originally $90)
2. Champion Sweatshirt
Champion available at natterjacks.com | $90
6. The Elder Statesman Cashmere Sweater
The Elder Statesman available at net-a-porter.com | $815
7. Ellery Velvet Pants
Ellery available at net-a-porter.com | $564 (originally $940)
8. Nike Sneakers
Nike available at net-a-porter.com | $130
9. Oversize Balenciaga Bomber Jacket
Balenciaga available at net-a-porter.com | $1,395
