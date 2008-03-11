Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Burgundy Lips
-
1. Charlize Theron
A great alternative to a traditional red, burgundy adds a mysterious edge to your spring makeup look. "It is instant glamor," says makeup artist Tricia Sawyer. To wear it without looking overdone, tone down the rest of the face like Theron did here with minimal eye makeup. Adds Sawyer, "Dark lips always call for light eyes and face. Pick your drama placement!"
-
2. Keira Knightley
Play with burgundy to change the effect. "Put a gold gloss over it for a nice evening look," says makeup artist Paul Starr, who recommends Clinique's Black Honey lipstick as a great starting point for anyone wanting to try this trend.
-
3. Marion Cotillard
How can you get Cotillard's perfectly painted lips to last all day? Robyn Cosio, makeup artist at Solon Maxime in Beverly Hills, suggests a three-step process. Start with a Vitamin E base, like Lorac's Vitamin E Stick, then pencil in the entire lip with a burgundy lip pencil like Mulberry by By Terry. And finish with a sheer gloss.
-
4. Kristen Bell
Makeup Artist Sabrina Bedrani says to capture Bell's chic sophistication you have to balance the deep burgundy with light shimmery eyeshadow, thin liner close to the lashline, and heavy mascara. Burgundy is a fresh new alternative to red and should be worn mainly for fancier festivities, but can be toned-down for daytime wear as well.
-
5. Christina Ricci
Deep shades require smooth lips-never cracking! A touch of gloss can give you a perfect polished lip like Ricci's. Makeup artist Julie Hewett recommends the Film Noir Lipstick from her own line Julie Hewett Los Angeles.
-
6. Dita Von Teese
Dare to take on Dita's defined lip color by pairing your lipstick with a liner of the same shade or even slightly darker. "Lip liner is the best way to manipulate the color," says makeup artist AJ Crimson. The underlying shade can amplify a dark lip even more. Try Makeup Forever's Pearly Burgundy Black for a deep burgundy sheen packed with pigment.
-
7. Alicia Keys
Keys' rich hue works perfectly on her. You should adjust the shade of burgundy you pick for your coloring. "Yellow-hued skin looks better with blue undertones and orange-toned skin requires a stronger, almost fire-engine red," says Cosio. And if you can't find the right color don't hesitate to mix other shades together to achieve the right match.
-
8. Michelle Trachtenberg
With lighter skin tones like Trachtenberg, reach for a redder version of burgundy. "Burgundy lipstick is a sexy, sophisticated version of red," says New York City makeup artist Emily Kate Warren. "Use your finger to apply touches of the lipstick to the center of your lips, then blend out toward the edges." Try Elizabeth Arden's Ceramide Lipstick for a creamy texture and vampy color.
-
9. Sultry Shine
Slip on a sheer burgundy lip color with Shiseido's Honey Tea lipstick. Its transparency will give you an edgy color without being too bold. Sawyer suggests pairing it with one of Shiseido's lip pencils for the perfect shade.
BUY ONLINE NOW Sheer Gloss Lipstick in Honey Tea, Shiseido, $22; at sephora.com.
-
10. Dark Decadence
"This is a very rich and deep shade that's long lasting," says Crimson. For minimal touch up he suggests filling in the entire lip with a liner of the same shade and applying the lipstick over the top for a defined, long-lasting color.
BUY ONLINE NOW Rouge Interdit Lipstick, Givenchy, $26; at saksfifthavenue.com.
-
11. Patent Pout
For a more subtle burgundy color, go for a gloss like this one from Kevyn Aucoin. Infernelle is the right shade of burgundy to give you a perfect patent shine. If you have smaller lips this is a better alternative to lipstick, which might make your lips appear smaller.
BUY ONLINE NOW Liquid Patent Lip, Kevyn Aucoin, $27; at neimanmarcus.com.
1 of 11
