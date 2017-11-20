Introducing Your New Favorite, Loud-Mouth Bag: The Burberry Doodle

Doodling. It’s one of those things everyone has a sacred memory of doing. Me? I doodled all over the cover of my notebooks from grade school on. Unfortunately, those works of art did not turn into anything particularly worthwhile.

Unlike Danny Sangra, I’m not being asked to collaborate with a huge fashion house like Burberry on a collection of doodle-inspired handbags. Oh well.

Burberry’s Doodle tote is a reversible, coated-canvas bag, made chicer with doodle prints. Made at a workshop in Italy, the Doodle tote comes in two sizes and it has rolled leather handles and a contrasting check lining.

“It began with the archival imagery,” Sangra tells InStyle exclusively. “[Burberry] approached me because I draw on a lot of old magazines. They have an incredible archive and they sent me a huge box of these images. I kind of lost my mind a bit. So that is how I started the pieces’ and reinventing them."

Sangra’s reinvention is no short of holiday gifting inspiration by way of a tote bag stamped with phrases and sayings like, “I never said that” and “Welcome to my brain.”

Our collaboration with #DannySangra continues, with new window displays and limited edition Doodle totes illustrated by the artist at our Spring Street store #NowThenDannySangra . Visit Danny in store 17-18 November A post shared by Burberry (@burberry) on Nov 17, 2017 at 7:53am PST

Beginning Friday, Nov. 17 through Saturday, Nov. 18, Sangra was live-doodling with his illustrations and witty messages, creating one of a kind Doodle bags. Shoppers were also able to purchase limited-edition versions of existing Doodle tote bags, fresh with Sangra's designs.

Next, the artist is traveling to Burberry stores in Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing, and London in celebration of the launch.