Luxe Brocade Skirts You Will Absolutely Adore

Nothing says polished sophistication quite like brocade, an embossed woven-silk fabric with a metallic sheen. The material has been around for centuries, but it is as modern and in-demand as ever. The deep colors and luxe-looking patterns go hand in hand with the holiday season. To give the look a try, opt for a skirt. It will be the focal point of your look, but won't swallow you whole. Ahead, eight brocade skirts that you can wear all winter long.
1. Topshop
A high shine, pleated midi is perfect for your next fête.
Topshop, $125; topshop.com
2. Red Valentino
Show off your shape with an A-line skirt and fitted top.
$395; farfetch.com
3. Warehouse
A bold floral motif is made more sophisticated by jewel tone hues.
$62 (originally $89); warehouse.com
4. Alice + Olivia
Call attention to this mini's warm golden hues by accessorizing with bronzed extras.
$231 (originally $330); net-a-porter.com
5. Topshop Unique
Go for winter white in this metallic, high-waisted skirt.
$250; topshop.com
6. H&M
Add texture to an all-black look with this brocade mini.
$15 (originally $30); hm.com
7. Markus Lupfer
Style this skirt with a cozy cashmere knit for a polished yet laidback look.
$353; boutique1.com
8. Zara
Let this skirt shine with all-black extras.
$50; zara.com