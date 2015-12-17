Luxe Brocade Skirts You Will Absolutely Adore

Nothing says polished sophistication quite like brocade, an embossed woven-silk fabric with a metallic sheen. The material has been around for centuries, but it is as modern and in-demand as ever. The deep colors and luxe-looking patterns go hand in hand with the holiday season. To give the look a try, opt for a skirt. It will be the focal point of your look, but won't swallow you whole. Ahead, eight brocade skirts that you can wear all winter long.

