Brighten Up Your Spring Look with a Splash of Citrus

If you’re like us, you’ve been waiting all winter long to feel the rays of spring sunshine on your face. You can create that same sunny feeling in your wardrobe with an assortment of tart orange shades, fresh lemon-like colors and refreshing lime hues that will leave your closet feeling like a vibrant garden. Feeling bold? Try head-to-toe citrus with a wide-leg jumpsuit. Want something more toned-down? Go for a pair of yellow suede pumps as a subtle statement-maker. Trust us: these citrus-flavored pieces will quickly become your spring favorites.

Our Executive Style Correspondent, Dana Avidan Cohn, helped us scour the runways and round up the hottest brands to put together our 11 favorite citrus picks of the season. Head over to the InStyle StyleList to shop our favorites, list-style. Get ready to peel off your heavy winter layers and say hello to spring’s trendiest pop of color.