Cool Gifts for Your Bridesmaids Beyond the Usual Cheesy Jewelry

Planning the perfect wedding can cause more headaches than expected for busy brides. But there's one thing you don't have to worry about: And that's what to get for your bridesmaids. They're your closest friends, so finding a gift that will make them feel appreciated really isn't as tough as you think.
Our advice: Always go after items that are both functional and pretty. So forget about the boring jewelry, and try surprising your bridesmaids with a cool gift that they can put to good use long after the wedding.
VIDEO: How Much Does it Really Cost to be a Bridesmaid
Below you'll find nine gift ideas to help you start shopping for your bridesmaids.
1. Patricia Green Pretty Pouf Faux Fur Slipper
Bridesmaids will enjoy these pretty slippers while getting dressed on your special day, and they'll be able to put them to good use long after.
$72
2. TASHA 3-Pack Embellished Bobby Pins
These dainty hair accesories are a chic way to keep flyaways at bay. And they can be used for special occassions or to simply add a touch of sparkle to an everyday ponytail.
$16
3. D.S. & DURGA Portable Fireplace Candle
Don't let this pretty little peach candle fool you. Its powerful scent will make any room smell like it has a cozy fireplace.
$65
4. Lucy Made Me Gold Glitter Coin Purse
You can use this pretty pouch to package your bridesmaids gifts, or let the girls use it as a fancy traveling pouch.
$20
5. Paul and Joe Beaute Beauty Mirror
This gorgeous compact is a savior for the girl on-the-go. It even has the ability to stand up alone when your hands are too busy.
$30
6. HONEYDEW INTIMATES Jersey Robe
The girls will fall in love with this super soft robe. And the more you buy, the more you save. So you might as well grab two for $60.
$38
7. Minimergency Kit for Brides & Bridesmaids
Don't let anything ruin your day—not even Mother Nature. This kit has everything to tackle just about any emergency.
$18
8. Blushing Bouquet iPhone Case
These cute, little cases will unite your entire bridal party, and make their iPhones look wedding appropriate.
$36
9. CLINIQUE Chubby Treats Set
You can never have too many nude lipsticks. Your bridesmaids will go crazy over this set of sheer balms.
$18