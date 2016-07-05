5 Style Lessons For Mismatched Bridesmaid Dresses

A great friend of mine is getting married in September and has asked me to be a bridesmaid. Not only that, but she’s allowing her 'Big Day' squad to choose their own dresses for the ceremony. As refreshing and civil as it is that she's elected to be what my friends refer to as a "chill bride," this decision—to put the look of each of your very individual bridesmaids into their own hands—is not without it’s own potential pitfalls. (Give an inch, take a mile and all that...)
Here's the good news: Being Chill Bride doesn’t mean you must relinquish all control and agree to "just go with it," when your cousin Karen sends you the link to the audaciously short and low-cut dress she wants to wear to your wedding. Chill Bride has laid out a few helpful guidelines for her beloved bridesmaids in advance regarding color, length and "mood" of the dresses she wants beside her at her wedding. A quick note emailed to Karen about said pre-established guidelines will clear things right up.
A browse of Pinterest is all it takes to see just how popular the mismatched bridesmaid dresses trend has become lately. We first took notice of it when Molly Sims got married in Napa back in 2011. For her ceremony, each of her seven bridesmaids wore a different dress in shades of nude, olive, and cream—each with a dash of black. Everyone looked unique and happy, and the overall aesthetic in photos (the most important thing, of course) is pretty and cohesive. There are almost unlimited variations in how a Chill Bride can unite her distinctly dressed bridesmaids. She can use color families, length, prints, and fabric to create a theme while letting every woman choose a dress silhouette in which she feels her best. Ahead, we’ve outlined five styling lessons for brides to keep in mind when deciding how to dress their mismatched bridesmaids.
1. Shades of blue flatter just about everyone.
Periwinkle, navy, ice, and even teal—all of these are shades of blue that will play well together. A quick Google search can help your ‘maids figure out what shades will look best with their hair and skin tones.
Image credit: Jen Dillender Photography and Southern Weddings
2. Try an array of neutrals.
Using black as an accent on almost all of the dresses allowed Molly Sims to put each of her bridesmaids in very distinct dresses. Elements like florals and draping linked them aesthetically while adding individuality.
Image credit: Gia Canali Photography
3. Mix prints and solids.
Florals are an easy way to tie together solid colors and prints. Here, the dark green complemented the dark floral pattern for a very cool and unconventional wedding party.
Image credit: Instagram.com/@Reformation
4. Pack on the texture for a pretty effect.
Blush and champagne tones allow for a mix of textures and sparkle. Bridesmaids can choose dresses with lace, sequins, and beaded embellishments that all serve to enhance a very feminine vibe.
Image credits: My Mint Photography and Style Me Pretty
5. Themed prints can pull it all together.
This bride used a dark floral theme to link her bridesmaids together. Although they wore outfits ranging from jumpsuits to dresses to separates, the whole look is cool and cohesive.
Image credits: Green Wedding Shoes and Studio Castillero