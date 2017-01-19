These Brands Want You to Join the Women's March

Saturday’s historic Women’s March on Washington has drawn massive support since its post-election inception. Celebrities have shared encouragement on social media and many are participating by marching and performing. But also among those stepping forward to support the cause: fashion labels and designers.

One creative mind in the forefront of the movement: Rachel Comey. In an open letter penned to the Council of Fashion Designers of America (aka the CFDA), the designer expressed her desire for the fashion industry to stand behind the march. “This is an opportunity for us, the fashion industry, to show that we stand in solidarity with the women who make up the majority of our customers—and the majority of our workforce,” she wrote. “Women's rights are human rights.”

Comey went on to outline her plans for herself and other willing designers, which include supporting the march on social media, organizing special sales in service of human rights organizations, chartering buses for employee participants, and subsidizing staff involvement.

Other brands have taken action in various ways. Read on to find out how and then click here for details on the upcoming march.

1. Burton

The snowboarding gear company’s CEO and co-owner, Donna Carpenter, offered to pay for the hotel stays and airfare of Burton's Vermont-based employees who plan to participate in the march. She expects about 30 of them to take her up on the offer.

2. Aurora James

The Brother Vellies creative director plans to close up shop on the day of the march. In addition, James vows to “give 100 percent of [the brand’s] in-store sales to the Women's March this weekend.”

3. Raquel Allegra

Since Dec. 10, the L.A.-based designer has donated five percent of her net sales to support the Women’s March on Washington. Shop the line here.

4. Rachel Antonoff

Last month, the N.Y.C. designer donated 15 percent of the brand's weekend sales to the march.

5. Mara Hoffman

During a weekend in mid-December, the swimwear designer donated 10 percent of the brand’s site-wide sales to the march.

6. Elizabeth and James

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's label is selling "Stronger Together" graphic tees at their L.A. Grove location. Through the rest of January, 20 percent of the item's proceeds will be donated to Baby2Baby, an organization that provides clothing and other necessities to low-income children, in support of the march.

7. Marimekko

The company has pledged to donate $10 from the sale of each of their Tasaraita (which means "equal stripe" in Finnish) tees to women's rights organization Equality Now through Feb. 28. Prices range from $95 to $265.

8. Zero + Maria Cornejo

The brand vowed to donate a portion of their weekend sales to Planned Parenthood, the ACLU and Human Rights Watch.