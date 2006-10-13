Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Bra-Buying Guide
1. Balconet/BalconettePronounced bal-kuh-nay, it has wide-set straps and less coverage than a demi-bra. The effect is uplift and fullness above the breasts, as if they were being served up on a tray or standing high on a balcony.
2. Bralet/BraletteAn unlined wireless bra that is either claspless (and so is pulled on over the head) or clasps in back. Lacking significant support features such as underwires, which offer form and additional support, this style is best for smaller bustlines, for a more relaxed look or for sleepwear.
3. Demi-CupA popular underwire bra with cups that are partially cut away to expose the top part of the breast (demi means "half"). With less coverage than a full cup but more than a balconet, it's sexy and flattering, and perfect for low-cut, squared necklines.
4. Bustier/CorsetA fitted, often strapless one-piece bodice that extends from bust to waist or hip, worn to support and sustain a given shape. Such undergarments are usually stiffened with flexible metal or plastic boning and closed in the front or back with hooks and eyes or lacing.
5. Padded BraAny bra that contains padding in the cups to add fullness. Graduated padding, which is thicker at the base of the cups, provides natural-looking enhancement. These bras sometimes come with removable crescent-shaped demi-pads ("cookies") to give some extra oomph.
6. Bust MinimizerA bra that gives the appearance of a reduced cup size by either mashing down the bustline or lifting and redistributing breast tissue to give the appearance of a trimmer figure. A style that does the latter is more flattering.
7. Convertible (backless and halter)A bra with modifiable and sometimes detachable straps that is designed to be worn under halter, racerback, cross-back, one-shoulder or low-back garments. The halter feature, with straps that go behind the neck, leaves shoulders and upper back bare. Despite being "backless," this style often is low-back rather than no-back, with closures at waist level. For a completely backless look, try a self-adhesive bra.
8. Racerback BraA must-have for summer, worn under sleeveless tops and tanks, it features back straps that curve away from the shoulder blades. Many front-close styles are racerback, and most convertible bras can be adjusted that way. Particularly good for women with narrow or sloped shoulders.
9. Strapless/Bandeau BraThese bras come without shoulder straps and are usually lined with silicone or rubber strips on the inner edges to help keep the bra from slipping down. They can be underwire, seamless, push-up, padded or bandeau style, the last of which is more like a rectangular tube.
10. Sports BraSports bras protect chest ligaments and prevent breast-tissue damage. Compression styles are best for smaller cup sizes, while more structured harness styles, which encapsulate each breast, are best for women who wear larger cups.
