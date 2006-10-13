A bra with modifiable and sometimes detachable straps that is designed to be worn under halter, racerback, cross-back, one-shoulder or low-back garments. The halter feature, with straps that go behind the neck, leaves shoulders and upper back bare. Despite being "backless," this style often is low-back rather than no-back, with closures at waist level. For a completely backless look, try a self-adhesive bra.