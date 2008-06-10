Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
The Bombshell
1. Scarlett JohanssonJohansson perfects Old-Hollywood glamour by adding sexy elements to retro looks. "There are plenty of girls that do sexy, but only Scarlett gives old Liz Taylor and Marilyn-ness," the actress's stylist, Annabel Tollman, has said. Here she shows off her tiny waist, full bust and great gams in a Stella McCartney bubble dress.
2. Halle BerryThe actress leans towards jeans and baby-doll dresses during the day, but often turns up the heat when she hits the red carpet. Even while pregnant Berry welcomed sexy dresses like the plunging Versace gown she wore to the London Film Festival. And here the new mom embraces her post-baby bod in revealing animal-print Dolce & Gabbana stunner at an event in L.A.
3. Eva MendesMendes is more than comfortable with her curves and dresses to flatter them. "My best feature is my big hips," said the actress. "When I was younger, I thought they were too big. But now I totally embrace them." A self-professed "girly girl," Mendes often wears head-turning gowns like the iridescent Calvin Klein Collection dress she wore to the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala.
4. Heidi KlumThe Project Runway star showed off her mile-long legs in a Roberto Cavalli minidress and matching metallic heels at Elton John's AIDS Foundation Oscar party in L.A. "So many times I've been on 'Don't lists,'" Klum told People magazine. "amp#91;My publicistamp#93; says, 'You're crazy. Why can't you wear amp#91;somethingamp#93; more safe?' I say, 'Because I'm not a safe person.'"
5. Beyonce KnowlesThe songbird-whose music often celebrates women with curves-displays her own eye-popping figure in a hip-hugging, metallic gown she wore to the American Music Awards. On-stage, the sexy artist sizzles in revealing numbers often created by her mother Tina Knowles; while on the street, the singer flaunts her figure in trend-setting looks such as high-waist jeans, minidresses and bright-colored heels.
6. Jessica SimpsonSimpson is the quintessential bombshell thanks in part to her trademark blonde locks and womanly curves. The singer-actress shows off that feminine style in a fitted Michael Kors dress at the 2007 ACE Awards. When she's not on the red carpet the sexy star shows off her best assets in flirty dresses and jeans.
7. Salma HayekNew mom Salma Hayek flaunted her figure at the 2007 Golden Globes in a curve-hugging Grecian-inspired dress from Dior by John Galliano. "She's such a strong, prominent beauty that I don't like to put her into anything too fussy," says stylist Rachel Zoe.
8. Jessica AlbaWith her striking features and killer bod, Alba has long been regarded as one of Hollywood's hottest stars. The actress's effortlessly chic style includes elegant-yet-edgy dresses-like this one by Versace-and layered outfits that continued though maternity. The new mom showed off her new womanly shape in bold colors and flowing strapless gowns.
9. Catherine Zeta-JonesThis hot mama is quite the stunner in a curve-hugging Herve Leger dress with a knockout neckline, and Christian Louboutin heels. The actress knows her body, and pulls off sexy looks with an elegance that keeps her from going over the top. "Something that I will never be is hip," the actress has said. "I don't strive to be in sync with what's going on in the street."
10. Victoria BeckhamAs a bubblegum pop-star, Beckham's nickname was Posh. In more recent years, the star has truly evolved into an international style icon. Form-fitting outfits (like this chain-link printed Giambattista Valli dress) are a favorite of the fashionista, who is usually spotted in minidresses with towering heels or tailored menswear-inspired looks. A pair of over sized shades and an Hermes Birkin bag completes her signature style.
