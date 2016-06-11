What to Wear with Every Kind of Bodysuit

We're going to be upfront about it: Bodysuits have their flaws. We all know the biggest turn-off: having to strip every time you need to use the bathroom (it can be a commitment). And even those that sport convenient hidden clasps can still be insanely uncomfortable.
But hear us out on its attributes. A bodysuit essentially doubles as shapewear—it slims and smooths. And its biggest draw? Making tucking and re-tucking a non-issue. It's why bodysuits have evolved from being leotards for ballerinas (or faux ballerinas if you're a barre class enthusiast) to being the preferred It-piece for the celebrity street-style elite. Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian have both publicly declared their love for the one-piece—if not vocally, then definitely sartorially with brands like Alix, Elisabetta Franchi, or Yeezy. Emma Roberts, too, is a fan of the bodysuit, integrating them into her off-duty wardrobe by pairing casual ribbed knit ones with high-waist denim flares.
And bodysuits themselves have come a long way. There are button-down bodysuits, strappy open-back pieces, and sexy one-shoulder ones. We could go on, but rest assured, there's one for every occasion. As proof, we selected five of our favorite bodysuits and gave each a high-waist pairing (to accentuate a waistline and create a flattering hourglass silhouette) that work for various events. From the workplace to a summer wedding, shop these bodysuit combos, below.
-
1. For the Workplace
The power bodysuit for power meetings (just think of all the time and energy you'll save from not having to tuck and re-tuck). Create a long lean line and style this button-down one-piece with a pair of summery wide-leg pants.
Shop the combo: Alix bodysuit, $295; journelle.com. Atea Oceanie pants, $585; ateaoceanie.com.
-
2. For Date Night
Fuse sweet and sexy for date night with a pale pink strappy bodysuit and a midi skirt sprinkled with teeny-tiny florals.
Shop the combo: American Apparel bodysuit, $36; americanapparel.com. Marissa Webb skirt, $350; marissa-webb.com.
-
3. For Casual Weekend Outings
Twin with Emma Roberts and head to brunch, shop a Farmers' Market, or run an errand in a striped ribbed bodysuit and flared jeans.
Shop the combo: Zara bodysuit, $16; zara.com. Frame Denim jeans, $209 (originally $299); matchesfashion.com.
-
4. For a Fun Night Out
Up the sex appeal with this racy one-shoulder one-piece decorated with gilded buttons, but then ground it with a fashion-forward pair of slouchy black shorts.
Shop the combo: Cushnie et Ochs bodysuit, $263 (originally $375); net-a-porter.com. Vetements shorts, $735; net-a-porter.com.
-
5. For a Dressy Event
Bring sexy back with this bodysuit that's conservative from the front and very liberal from behind with its strappy open back. Finish the look with this chic tie-front skirt or an elegant ground-grazing number if you're attending a black-tie affair.
Shop the combo: Fleur du Mal bodysuit, $245; net-a-porter.com. Cos skirt, $125; cosstores.com.