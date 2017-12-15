How Body Confidence Can Help Curvy Women Find the Perfect Bra

A lot goes in to finding your perfect bra. But before style, price, and even sizing, one of the upmost important factors is body confidence. We know that most intimate pieces can make us feel a little self conscious. But loving yourself is the boost you need when trying your next bra. We spoke with model and founder of size-inclusive brand Liberté (the new intimates brand, which launches January 2018 and includes sizing up to 38H and 3X), Amber Tolliver, to get a bit of insight on the connection between self love and shopping for intimates.
"Lingerie is the first thing you put on in the morning, but confidence doesn’t start after you're dressed—it starts long before that," Tolliver tells InStyle. "[Society is finally] getting on the right path and acknowledging that our bodies are much more than just “standard” or “ plus” sizes. We're inherently unique, and our individuality makes us beautiful." That's why Tolliver believes that buying a bra that fits properly can not only change the way you look in your clothes, but also how you feel. "With proper support, you can also alleviate strain on your back and shoulders," Tolliver goes on to explain. "No matter how you spin it, knowing your proper size and getting options that fit will leave you empowered."
We couldn't agree more! Scroll down to shop 5 styles that you should have in your bra wardrobe. And don't just wear them, wear them with confidence!
1. THE LOUNGE BRA by Torrid
"For a laid-back day, you should look for something that is relaxed and easy. Bralettes are a great option because they are not restrictive, don’t have an underwire, and are super comfy."
2. The Everyday Bra by Felina
"Everyday is a little tricky—your favorite may not necessarily be mine. However, this bra should be a perfect basic and fit well. You're going to wear it often, so make sure it doesn't hurt, especially if it's an investment piece."
3. The Sports Bra by Panache
"With sport bras, you want one that has enough space and isn't too constricting. The idea isn’t to flatten your chest as much as possible, but rather provide extra support and stability for your workout. Look for compression and molded cups, which will give you the most support and has the added benefit of preventing the dreaded uni-boob!"
4. The Sexy Bra by Spanx
"Unlined bras that are semi-sheer are so sexy! But keep in mind to go with your definition of sexy. For some women sexy is a t-shirt bra and boy shorts, for others a super skimpy lace set. Remember, confidence is what makes you sexy, not what you’re wearing!"
5. The Strapless by Evelyn Bobbie
"Traditionally, the wider the band and the more hooks it has, the more stable and supportive it will be. Ninety percent of your bra's support comes from your band so make sure it’s snug." However, if you're in the market for something fresh, this is your bra! The smooth solid back band creates a seamless support system that compliments your curves, instead of creating new ones. This style boasts a front-snap closure.
