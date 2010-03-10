Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
BLUSH
1. J.Crew SweaterA light linen knit is perfect for layering over a bathing suit or loose tank; the soft coral color looks great with a pair of white shorts.
Beachcomber linen scoopneck sweater, $58; at jcrew.com.
-Leora Schwed
2. YSL Nail LacquerShiny, fast-drying, and unbearably sexy, this whisper-soft hue is limited-edition for spring.
La Laque Long Lasting Nail Lacquer in Beige Chiffon, $20; at yslbeautyus.com.
3. Calvin Klein DressKeep this look monochromatic and simple by pairing this blush dress with nude accessories and gold jewels.
Draped crepe dress, $1,395; at net-a-porter.com.
4. Wisteria MirrorThe delicate seashell pattern on this mirror brings some beachy serenity to your urban digs.
Louis XV shell mirror, $379; at wisteria.com.
5. Topshop VestPair this drapey piece with jeans and a tank for a cool, casual look or add some edge by throwing over a body-hugging dress.
Drape-front waistcoat, $80; at topshop.com.
6. Apot.Care LotionFinally a makeup remover that’s as gentle on the skin as it is on the eyes-a single sweep whisks away impurities and leaves behind toning nutrients
Irido-Radiant Micellar Lotion, $60; at spacenk.com.
7. Pacific Coast LampThe stylishly simple combination of ivory shade and light amber vase instantly revives and brightens a room.
Lamp, $179; at macys.com.
8. Radiance Pearl EarringsChannel your inner Grace Kelly with these fresh water pearl studs that offer a subtle blush glow.
Exclusive HauteLook Price:
7mm fresh water pearl earrings, $89; flash sale no longer in progress.
9. Elle MacPherson Bra and BriefsIvory lace details and sweet bows complete this ultra-luxurious, unabashedly feminine set.
Treasured contour bra and briefs, $64 and $30; at net-a-porter.com.
10. CC Skye BagLooking for a luxe bag with chic details? Try CC Skye’s croc-embossed tan style with gold hardware and a cool front pleat.
Turner leather hobo, $625; at bloomingdales.com.
11. Amrita Singh NecklaceInject a dash of color to your spring basics with a string of deep amber and soft rose beads.
Exclusive HauteLook Price:
Resin bead necklace, $59; flash sale no longer in progress.
12. Alessi BowlThis hand-painted, china lotus bowl can store sumptuous sweets but is pretty enough to stand alone.
Lotus dessert bowl, $33; at alessi-shop.com
