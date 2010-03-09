Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
BLUE
1. See by Chloe DressThis indigo dress can go from sweet to sexy with just the right accessories.
Sleeveless dress, $385; at net-a-porter.com.
-Leora Schwed
2. Saint James ShirtThe iconic French style nautical tee is at its best in this Saint James top-after all, the company has been producing these fine knits out of Normandy for over a century.
Nautical T-shirt, $95; visit saint-jamesboutique.com for stores.
3. Shu Uemura MoisturizerThe silky serum in this sea blue vial hydrates skin for up to 24 hours with deep sea water, algae and microspheres of plumping hyaluronic acid.
Deep Sea Hydrability Intense Moisturizing Concentrate, $75; at shuuemura-usa.com.
4. Thakoon SkirtAll you need to top off this denim floral mini is a plain white tee and a pair of oxfords for a quirky cool look, geek-chic glasses optional.
Floral seamed mini skirt, $390; at lagarconne.com.
5. Lauren K RingAll eyes on hands! That's what'll happen when you flaunt this aquamarine and diamond confection on your finger.
Exclusive HauteLook Price
Aquamarine ring, $2,100; flash sale no longer in progress.
6. Nest Blue Garden CandleHoused in a cobalt glass and scented with blue hydrangea, hyacinth and forget-me-nots, this aromatic candle smells good and does good: A portion of all sales will be donated to Autism Speaks.
Candle, $32; at neimanmarcus.com.
7. Murray Feiss LampThis table lamp with a cool blue base and a chic black shade adds sophistication to your study or living room.
Monochrome Collection Blue Agave Table Lamp, $450; at macys.com.
8. NARS Eye ShadowFlecked with silver shimmer and richly pigmented, this matte teal shadow brightens every eye color.
Tropical eye shadow, $23; at narscosmetics.com.
9. Miu Miu Leather BagTrade in your black tote for this textured blue carryall; use the braided tophandles or sling it over your shoulder with the adjustable strap.
Mixed leather tote, $1,750; at Net-a-porter.com.
10. Koko Trends PillowRich navy blue provides a lush backdrop for the explosive floral print that's finished with a hint of metallic sheen.
Metallik pillow, $83; at kokotrends.com.
11. J.Crew Denim ShirtComfy and worn-in, a denim button down is perfect for spring with crisp white pants and vibrant extras.
Faded chambray shirt, $78; at jcrew.com.
12. Haute Hippie NecklaceA peacock blue bib necklace complements pretty cocktail attire and dresses up a casual T-shirt dress and flat sandals.
Blue Diamond bib necklace, $375; at shopbop.com.
13. Design Within Reach TrayYou'd never know just by looking at it, but this navy gingham tray is made of linen and coated with plastic-a cute and functional serving piece for any occasion.
Fog linen tray, $27.20; at dwr.com.
14. Blue Orchid PerfumeA perfume stick is the best way to take a great scent on the go.
Exclusive HauteLook Price:
Crazylibellule and the Poppies solid perfume, $18; flash sale no longer in progress.
