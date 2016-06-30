10 Fashion Lessons You Can Learn from Blake Lively's Maternity Style (Even If You Aren't Pregnant)

Blake Lively must be superhuman, because not only does she have a full-time job as an actress (filming on-set, especially in a movie where you're literally the only star, plus promoting it, eats up a lot of time), but she's also a mom, and a stylist. Granted, she's only styling herself, but still. She's the rare exception in a sea of A-list stars who eschews the help of any one of Hollywood's most powerful stylists (when she could have her pick of any) and pieces together every single outfit for every single one of her many public appearances.
And she does it all without breaking a sweat. This is from the woman who once made headlines for her impressive one-day marathon of 10 outfit changes during her Age of Adaline press tour. Now that she has a new movie out and a new baby on the way, we were gifted with another one of her famous fashion tours, which started in Cannes and ended with the N.Y.C premiere of The Shallows. Spoiler alert: It was pretty epic.
But unlike other celebrity promo tours, Lively's streak was neither cohesive in feel or loyal to a single designer. It was refreshingly unpredictable, which in turn, made for an incredibly neat, very diverse range of unforgettable looks. Even though she may have had to take her growing bump into consideration, her maternity style is so good that it would behoove us to learn from it—even if you aren't expecting. From grounding an evening gown with a casual denim jacket to working cut-outs to your advantage, study up on these 10 Lively-approved maternity style lessons.
-
1. Perfect High-Low Fashion
Consider this high-low fashion at its finest, in terms of cost and dressiness level. The star took something as fancy as a chiffon yellow Jenny Packham gown (we repeat, gown) and topped it with one of the most ubiquitous, most casual pieces around—a good ol' fashioned denim jacket by Madewell. The takeaway: When in doubt, throw on a jean jacket.
-
2. Embrace the Stretch
Lively confidently worked her curves in a Bordeaux stretch crepe Oscar de la Renta dress that clung to every area. To dial down the raciness (which can happen with too-clingy numbers), make sure your dress has a demure shin-grazing length.
-
3. Draw and Detract Attention At Will
Is Lively even pregnant here? She hid it really well with a brilliant Carolina Herrera design that featured a sexy black leather bustier that hugged her frame and a white frothy, floral-appliqued tulle skirt that glided over her bump. Draw attention to flattering areas with eye-catching, clingy fabrics and detract with easy, skin-skimming silhouettes.
-
4. Pick Up an Accent
Lively smartly picked up on the icy blue and red sequins embroidered along her slinky cut-out Versace dress and carried it over to her jewelry with a pair of stunning opal, pink diamond, and paraiba earrings, and a stack of coral and diamond bracelets by Lorraine Schwartz. The result? A very streamlined, cohesive look.
-
5. Approach Trends with Grace
Lively knocked out two trends—off-the-shoulder and cut-outs—with this one knit Cushnie et Ochs dress, but she did it in the chicest way possible, offsetting the bare shoulders with a demure hemline and finding a teeny-tiny cut-out that was still sexy without being over-the-top.
-
6. Make Smart Statements
Lively was hardly showing during The Shallows photocall at Cannes, but she kept her tummy area clean and minimal with a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture dress that offered plenty of distractions up top (a darling bow! floral beaded embroidery! a cape!) and with a statement striped pump below.
-
7. Create a Waist
The blonde bombshell graced the Café Society photocall during Cannes in a sweeping Juan Carlos Obando wide-leg jumpsuit, but she carved out an hourglass silhouette with a tie-waist detail.
-
8. Use Cut-Outs to Your Advantage
Lively's curve-hugging Versace number may have put her bump on full display, but she took advantage of the cut-outs, which were strategically placed to draw the eye toward her shoulders and sides.
-
9. Elevate with Tonal Colors
Lively took athleisure to the next level when she elevated a gray Michael Kors hoodie with a feather-embroidered MK dress and mirrored pumps. The cocktail dress helped, yes, but it was the tonal color palette that really took it there. Everything is just chicer and streamlined in monochrome—just ask Lupita and Kendall.
-
10. Look for Easy Shifts
The shift is easily the easiest dress silhouette—it doesn't pull or scrunch or constrict, and it shows off your legs. For lazy days, slip on a shift (bonus if yours boast cool button details or lace-up finishes).