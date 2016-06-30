10 Fashion Lessons You Can Learn from Blake Lively's Maternity Style (Even If You Aren't Pregnant)

Blake Lively must be superhuman, because not only does she have a full-time job as an actress (filming on-set, especially in a movie where you're literally the only star, plus promoting it, eats up a lot of time), but she's also a mom, and a stylist. Granted, she's only styling herself, but still. She's the rare exception in a sea of A-list stars who eschews the help of any one of Hollywood's most powerful stylists (when she could have her pick of any) and pieces together every single outfit for every single one of her many public appearances.

And she does it all without breaking a sweat. This is from the woman who once made headlines for her impressive one-day marathon of 10 outfit changes during her Age of Adaline press tour. Now that she has a new movie out and a new baby on the way, we were gifted with another one of her famous fashion tours, which started in Cannes and ended with the N.Y.C premiere of The Shallows. Spoiler alert: It was pretty epic.

VIDEO: Blake Takes NYC -- How She Dressed Her Baby Bump 8 Great Ways!

But unlike other celebrity promo tours, Lively's streak was neither cohesive in feel or loyal to a single designer. It was refreshingly unpredictable, which in turn, made for an incredibly neat, very diverse range of unforgettable looks. Even though she may have had to take her growing bump into consideration, her maternity style is so good that it would behoove us to learn from it—even if you aren't expecting. From grounding an evening gown with a casual denim jacket to working cut-outs to your advantage, study up on these 10 Lively-approved maternity style lessons.