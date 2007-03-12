Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Black & White
-
1. no titleTHE TOP
Jacquard top, Diane von Furstenberg, $198; 646-486-4800.
BUY ONLINE NOW at dvf.com
THE SHORTS
Silk-cotton-satin shorts, Diane von Furstenberg, $185; 646-486-4800.
-
2. no titleTHE DRESS
Viscose-cotton jersey and silk dress, Tufi Duek, $395; at Bergdorf Goodman.
-
3. no titleTHE DRESS
Cotton-silk-elastane dress, Piazza Sempione, $1,240; at Saks Fifth Avenue.
-
4. Ralph Lauren
-
5. Lanvin
-
6. Viktor & Rolf
-
7. Derek Lam
-
8. Badgley Mischka
-
9. Versace
-
10. Carolina Herrera
-
11. Emporio Armani
Spring Trends Video: Click here to see what our fashion directors have to say about this style.
Check out another hot spring trend here
