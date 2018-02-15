The Black Panther New York Fashion Week Collection Is a Dream Come True

If you're already freaking out over the Black Panther movie, join the freaking club. Ever since Lupita Nyong'o walked that red carpet it feels as though everyone from everywhere is trying to get their hands on the Marvel franchise in some way. And of course, fashion could not be left out.

Marvel put together a dream team of designers, selected for their commitment to "empowerment and individualism through fashion." Cushnie et Ochs, Chromat, Fear of God, Ikiré Jones, Laquan Smith, Sophie Theallet, and Tome each created couture pieces interpreting the characters from the movie. This means powerful silhouettes paired with traditional prints that also bring the futuristic elements of Wakanda to life.

Pump your breaks if you're already wondering if your size is still available. No mass producing here. Each design is a one-of-kind, so only the highest bidder during the charity auction for Save the Children will be able to take a piece home.

There are, however, other equally as cool capsule pieces that you can actually shop. Shoe lovers, you are going to fall in love with the Brother Vellies merch. Those looking to step their jewelry game up, Douriean created a claw-inspired range of necklaces. And Josh Bennett designed cozy sweaters inspired by the Black Panther movie, too, that we literally think we'll hide/live in for the rest of winter.

VIDEO: See Who's Sitting Front Row at Fashion Week

Scroll down to see bespoke items from the Marvel Black Panther Welcome to Wakanda capsule collection and don't forget to put your bid in on CharityBuzz.com.