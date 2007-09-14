Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Black & Gold
-
1. Brian AtwoodSuede, Brian Atwood, $685; 800-481-1064 or net-a-porter.com.
Check out Jessica Biel and other stars wearing black & gold heels.
-
2. Te CasanSuede with leather trim, Te Casan, $255; 212-584-8000, or tecasan.com for stores.
-
3. Cesare PaciottiSatin, Cesare Paciotti, $695; 212-452-1222 or cesare-paciotti.com.
-
4. EscadaLeather, Escada, $590; 800-869-8424 or escada.com for stores.
-
5. Michael KorsPatent leather, Michael Kors, $425; 212-452-4685.
-
6. Nine WestSuede, Nine West, $89; ninewest.com.
-
7. Bruno FrisoniLeather and velvet, Bruno Frisoni, $1,100; at Bergdorf Goodman.
-
8. CasadeiVelvet, patent leather and brocade, Casadei, $450; 314-432-0800.
-
9. Sigerson MorrisonLeather, Sigerson Morrison, $445; 212-219-3893 or sigersonmorrison.com.
-
10. J. CrewPrinted silk heels, J. Crew, $228; jcrew.com.
-
11. BCBG Max AzriaMetallic-and patent-leather pumps, BCBG Max Azria, $225; bcbg.com.
