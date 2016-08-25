5 Reasons to Reconsider the Skirt Suit, Thanks to Beyoncé

While last February’s round of shows may have hinted at the skirt suit's first big moment in 15 years—Jason Wu, Tory Burch, and Michael Kors all included the old school combo in their fall 2016 collections—Beyoncé just sped up the process. Dressed in a coordinating mini and pinstripe blazer and worthy of '90s TV power-dressing icons, like Ally McBeal and Hilary Banks, the singer has us reconsidering the workwear ensemble of yore at the premiere of Hand of Stone last Monday night (where, it must be noted, her hubby adorably wore a sports jacket and trousers in the same steely shade of gray). Take a gander at the star above: Minus the evening-ready short hemline, it's such a fresh take on office style, right?

Right. To wit, we’ve gathered 5 updated (and HR-friendly) takes on matchy-matchy look—keep scrolling to break out of your black pants rut.