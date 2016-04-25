See Every Single Look from Beyoncé's Visual Album Lemonade 

Beyoncé dropped her highly anticipated album Lemonade over the weekend, and it was everything we hoped for and more. The album, which was released exclusively on Tidal and HBO for one day only, is a visual masterpiece that unites her songs with vivid imagery, compelling cinematography, the words of poet Warsan Shire, and toward the end, personal footage. In less than an hour, we're given a glimpse at the singer's innermost thoughts, most specifically about her marital struggles with Jay Z, which are broken out into stages, beginning with anger and denial, and ending with hope and reconciliation.
As raw and emotional as the lyrics are, it is the fashion that left us reeling and had us feeling all the feels. From the amazing yellow ruffled Roberto Cavalli dress to sexy sequined bodysuits (a Beyoncé wardrobe staple), see the most memorable looks (aka all of them) from Lemonade.
1. "Pray You Catch Me"
In a zip-up black hoodie.
2. "Pray You Catch Me"
In a knotted turban and a strappy top.
3. "Pray You Catch Me"
In a sequined knit and a wine-hued skirt.
4. "Hold Up"
In a yellow off-the-shoulder ruffled Roberto Cavalli gown with lace panels.
5. "Don't Hurt Yourself"
In a Yeezy crop top and leggings with a Hood by Air fur coat.
6. "Sorry"
In GIG couture knitwear.
7. "Sorry"
In a black Swarovski crystal-encrusted Yousef al-Jasmi bodysuit.
8. "Sorry"
In a men's camouflage Neil Barrett suit and black bralet.
9. "Sorry"
In a metallic Zana Bayne bra.
10. "6 Inch"
In a strapless red ball gown with a bib necklace and headpiece.
11. "6 Inch"
In a Swarovski-encrusted Nicolas Jebran gown.
12. "6 Inch"
In a black lace bodysuit.
13. "6 Inch"
In a white lace bodysuit by stylist Marni Senofonte.
14. "6 Inch"
In a piped printed shirt and brocade suit separates by Gucci.
15. "Daddy Lessons"
In a white tank and jeans.
16. "Daddy Lessons"
In a white lace dress.
17. "Love Drought"
In a collared dress with black panels.
18. "Love Drought"
In a pale blue dress.
19. "Love Drought"
In a metallic slip dress.
20. "Love Drought"
In a metallic slip dress with black tulle.
21. "Sandcastles"
In a navy one-shoulder dress.
22. "Freedom"
In a white Maria Lucia Hohan gown.
23. "Freedom"
In a white Givenchy lace dress.
24. "Freedom"
In a white dress.
25. "Freedom"
In a white slip dress.
26. Redemption
In a coral off-the-shoulder Rosie Assoulin top.
27. "All Night"
In a printed dress.