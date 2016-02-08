A Breakdown of Every One of Beyonce's Looks in Her "Formation" Music Video

Much like everything she does, Beyoncé's latest single, "Formation," exceeded all of our expectations on every single front—the way she unexpectedly dropped the song (unannounced, and one day before her Super Bowl 50 halftime performance), its politically charged message with unmistakable themes revolving around black lives matter, police brutality, survival, and wealth disparity; a digital storefront of Formation merch; and finally, a music video brimming with powerful fashions set against a timeline of equally powerful imagery.
Basically, we've had the song on repeat since Saturday. And after the millionth time, we've decided to break down every one of Queen Bey's looks (surprise: Givenchy doesn't make an appearance, despite a shout-out in the lyrics). Not every ensemble played into the historical context of the video's timeline, but they were great all the same. From Gucci's arty-intellectual pieces to white Victorian-inspired dresses, take a look at Beyoncé's brilliant high-fashion form.
-
1. Scribbled-On Gucci
In a nod to Hurricane Katrina, Beyoncé lounges on a submerged New Orleans police car in red-and-white scribbled-on Gucci separates from the spring/summer 2016 collection with Fallon earrings and combat boots.
-
2. Prim-and-Proper Zimmermann
The scene harks back to pre-Civil War days, with Bey posing in what looks to be a plantation house in a prim white lace Zimmermann tunic with a matching parasol, a black hair net, and an ear full of Fallon pearls.
-
3. A Sexy Bodysuit
Of course a bodysuit would make the cut (they make up the majority of her performance-wear). She slipped into a plunging maroon one-piece with puffy sleeves, complete with a pearl bib necklace and striped thigh-high stockings.
-
4. Cruising in Style
Yes, Beyoncé has got swag, rolling up in her white Fendi fur coat and bodysuit.
-
5. Black Bewitching Dress
Beyoncé stands guard outside a run-down house in a bewitching black off-shoulder gown with a neck-high stack of silver jewelry, statement earrings, and bracelets on each wrist, all by Dylanlex.
-
6. The Gucci Uniform
Bey and her squad get into formation in their matching retro-style Gucci gear with the brand’s iconic double Gs.
-
7. White Lace Alessandra Rich
No parlor tricks here—Beyoncé sits tight in a romantic white lace tiered Alessandra Rich number with a central cut-out and bow detail.
-
8. Doubled-Up Denim
She lines up with her posse in a lace-up zebra-print Roberto Cavalli bra, denim cut-offs, and an oversize denim jacket.
-
9. Sheer Gucci Pastels
Queen Bey stands watch atop a white balcony in another Alessandro Michele creation for Gucci—a see-through ruffled violet-and-seafoam number from the spring/summer 2016 collection.