A Breakdown of Every One of Beyonce's Looks in Her "Formation" Music Video

Much like everything she does, Beyoncé's latest single, "Formation," exceeded all of our expectations on every single front—the way she unexpectedly dropped the song (unannounced, and one day before her Super Bowl 50 halftime performance), its politically charged message with unmistakable themes revolving around black lives matter, police brutality, survival, and wealth disparity; a digital storefront of Formation merch; and finally, a music video brimming with powerful fashions set against a timeline of equally powerful imagery.

Basically, we've had the song on repeat since Saturday. And after the millionth time, we've decided to break down every one of Queen Bey's looks (surprise: Givenchy doesn't make an appearance, despite a shout-out in the lyrics). Not every ensemble played into the historical context of the video's timeline, but they were great all the same. From Gucci's arty-intellectual pieces to white Victorian-inspired dresses, take a look at Beyoncé's brilliant high-fashion form.

