When looking to purchase a vintage watch for that special someone this holiday season—and, yes, that special someone can also be yourself!—it's important to remember that you want to get as much bang for your buck as possible. We understand that finding the perfect watch at the perfect price point can be overwhelming, so our best advice is to take your time as you decide exactly what details you're looking for.
Whether you want a leather or metal strap or a small or large face, we've found some gorgeous vintage timepieces that are sure to make a very special statement. Scroll down to see all of our picks, and remember: Watches only get better with age and more wear, so we strongly recommend that you look to vintage before buying brand new!
1. Classic 18K Yellow Gold Watch
Timeless, season-less, need we say more?
Audemars Piguet | $4,500
2. Panthere Watch in 18K Gold and Steel
The relaunch of the Cartier Panthere watch this year has this stunning shape on all of our minds.
Cartier | $1,250
3. President Day Date Watch
A timeless treasure worth investing in.
Rolex | $5,895
4. Senator Stainless Steel Automatic Watch
Sleek shape will look great with any silhouette.
Glashutte | $4,100
5. Serpenti Stainless Steel Watch
Always a classic and is the perfect addition to any woman's outfit.
Bulgari | $4,650
6. Calatrava Yellow Gold Watch
Classic and sleek, pair with a suit or a pair of jeans.
Patek Philippe | $10,000
7. Ellipse Watch in 18K
The perfect watch to take you from the office to a black tie affair.
Patek Philippe | $10,500