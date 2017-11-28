11 Irresistible Velvet Pieces for the Holidays 

Nothing screams luxe glamour quite the same way plush velvet does. With its smooth touch and array of rich, jewel-toned hues, it's no wonder the fabric is a favorite among our favorite royals, trend-setting celebs, and seasoned supermodels. Velvet came back this year with a punch and there's no way the holidays are happening without it.
VIDEO: 12 Irresistible Velvet Pieces for the Holidays
Think less Santa costume and more lounge-wear high-end decadence. Less holiday stocking and more vamped up Manolo's. Shop through 11 of our favorite velvet picks that'll carry you through this holiday season. Consider it 2017's Velvet Goldmine.
-
1. Velvet Square Neck Mini Slip Dress
Feed your inner minimalist with this simple all-over velvet dress. Top with either a statement coat or a cozy sweater.
Topshop | $50
-
2. POLKA DOT TOP
Velvet plus fancy frills make this the perfect party-ready top.
& Other Stories | $55
-
3. STRETCH VELVET SLIM TURTLENECK
Here's a closet staple but with a textural update.
Tibi | $159
-
4. Bow-embellished velvet mules
Your boring black heels get a holiday twist with this slip-on, bow-embellished mule.
Prada | $345 (originally $690)
-
5. Welbeck Trousers
Go full-on showstopper and pair these wide-leg trousers with chunky platforms.
MiH Jeans | $295
-
6. Hangisi Velvet Point Toe Flats
Amp up the luxe with these crystal-encrusted flats. We know there's a Marie Antoinette hidden somewhere in you.
Manolo Blahnik | $955
-
7. Velour Dress
Pair this elegant dress with fun accessories for a bold fashion statement.
H&M | $50
-
8. Velvet going-out top
Velvet in a bold shade is a winning combination.
J. Crew | $68
-
9. knotted velvet hair tie set
Instantly take your ponytail from casual to holiday-ready with this darling hair accessory.
Madewell | $13
-
10. Maya Pointed-Toe Military-Inspired Strap Pump
Add a luxurious touch to your usual black heels with a velvet finish.
The Fix | $99
-
11. Velvet BLAZER
Level-up your LBD with this deep green blazer for a simple yet knockout lookout.
Zara | $149