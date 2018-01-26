8 Curve-Friendly Valentine's Day Dresses for Date Night

Valentine's Day has to be the biggest date night of the year, and who wouldn't want to look extra fab for their special someone? Regardless of your style or budget, there's a guaranteed stunner that' s sure to look amazing on you. After finding the 8 best dresses that the season has to offer, we've come to find some common themes and some surprising differences.
Red and black prove to be tried-and-true go-tos. Red is, of course, the color of love and black is just oh-so-sleek. Play with hemlines, shapes, volume, and texture to add a bit of pizzazz or keep the simplicity with a classic silhouette. And while you may want to go for a floor-sweeping style, be sure to keep the locale in mind. Going to the opera? Then go for it! Going to the movies? A simple shift will do.
Also, remember that sexiness is in the eye of the beholder and go with what makes you feel comfortable. The great thing about this selection is they each highlight a different part of the body and each boost a flattering silhouette. Scroll down to check out our favorites and shop yours.
1. Perfectly placed applique
Velvet motifs feel so special and add nice texture to a flattering layered mini.
DebShops | $50
2. The Perfect Amount of Sparkle
Lamé can be a bit overwhelming at times, but this version feels effortless with its brass-like tone and body-skimming silhouette.
Addition Elle | $34 ($140)
3. Bold Red Stunner
While the cut of this dress is phenomenal, we have to give it up for the most beautiful scarlet shade ever! The best thing: This particular tone flatters everyone.
Monif C | $128
5. SRD (Simple Red Dress)
Sometimes a beautifully crafted classic can outshine an over-the-top piece. This dress features mixed media that adds a bit more excitement to the sultry hue.
Universal Standard | $160
6. Lace Bodice Halter
The halter top is such a classic shape and works beautifully on both larger and smaller busts, alike. The faux-warp skirt draws the waist in, creating a beautiful hourglass shape.
City Chic | $139
7. The Smartest LBD Ever
If you've been looking for the perfect mini, have we got the one for you! The slit sleeves show the perfect amount of skin. The center knot masks a tummy. And the v-neck design draws the eye vertical making you appear longer.
Missguided Plus | $60
8. A Showstopper for a formal fete
The perfect selection for a celebratory dinner. It's deep v-neck, high slit, and mid-section ruching, makes this dress a flattering choice for all women.
Windsor | $90