5 Perfect Vacation Outfits for Every Destination

Perhaps a little more than anyone else, fashion editors tend to treat their vacations as the ultimate excuse to play dress up. We romanticize just about any destination, dreaming up scenarios and their accompanying outfits like we’re in the midst of the dramatic bio-pic based on our lives and this part is the travel montage set to a song from The Temper Trap.

Taking on a specific character or packing “mood” makes the trip more fun—and we think everyone should try it.

For example, a weekend in Nantucket might bring out your preppy side; think madras bikinis, straw boater hats, and classic Ray-Ban ‘Clubmaster’ shades. Or, if you’re packing up for an active escape in Lake Tahoe, embrace your sporty side with a zip-up one-piece swimsuit, sandals that can take you from the beach to your paddle board, and a pair of retro-inspired round sunglasses. (Just spitballing here...)

No matter where you might be jetsetting to this summer, promise us you'll have a little fun with your packing. Leave as much black at home as you can, embrace seasonal prints and embellishments, and rock the biggest, most glamorous sunglasses in your repertoire. Here, we've gathered five ideal outfits for summer destination that are at the top of our travel wish list, including Nantucket, Positano and Tulum.

1. Bicycling and Lobster Rolls in Nantucket

The island of Nantucket has a storied history that dates back centuries, but today it's a favorite getaway spot for urbanites from all over the East Coast. Embrace the coastal prep vibes of this Massachusetts town in a plaid swimsuit, classic Dr. Scholl's wooden slides, and a fun boater-style straw hat.

Shop the look: J.Crew bikini top, $50; jcrew.com. J.Crew bikini bottom, $44; jcrew.com. Ray-Ban ‘Clubmaster,’ $150; nordstrom.com. Lack of Color hat, $69; lackofocolor.com. Madewell jumpsuit, $128; madewell.com. Dr. Scholl’s sandals, $88; nordstrom.com.

2. Gelato and Cliffside Strolls in Positano

Positano, with its colorful buildings that seem to be hanging from cliffs that plunge into the Tyrrhenian Sea, has recently become the hottest destination along the scenic Amalfi Coast. Give 'em your best la dolce vita look in a maillot that, thanks to its shoulder-skimming ruffle, doubles as a bodysuit when paired with a pretty floral skirt. A pair of flat sandals that tie around the ankle are the perfect finishing touch for strolling along the cobblestone streets at sunset.

Shop the look: Lisa Marie Fernandez swimsuit, $430; matchesfashion.com. Zara skirt, $40 (originally $70); zara.com. Topshop sandals, $45; topshop.com. Kenneth Jay Lane earrings, $60; shopbop.com. Diane Von Furstenberg bag, $298; shopbop.com.

3. Boat Rides and Paddle-boarding in Lake Tahoe

As much of a destination in the summer as it is in the winter, Lake Tahoe is an ideal warm weather destination for anyone who likes to be active as much as they like to relax. If your weekend trip agenda includes paddle boarding and water skiing, be sure to pack a swimsuit that will stay put and some sporty sandals. We love the surf-inspired look of Tory Sport's zip-up one-piece; and Teva's practical, strappy sandals have recently been resurrected as the ultimate quirky-cool footwear for summer. (Plus, how great are the new colors?!)

Shop the look: Tory Sport swimsuit, $195; torysport.com. J.Crew hat, $55; jcrew.com. Yolo stand up paddle board, $1085; yoloboard.com. Saint Laurent sunglasses, $273; matchesfashion.com. Teva sandals, $80; teva.com.

4. Sunbathing and Snorkling in St. Lucia

If you're in search of a tropical destination that has it all, look no further than St. Lucia. This rainforest-covered island merges history and culture from East Indian, French, and African roots while boasting some of the most beautiful beaches in the Caribbean. We'd pack tons of warm tones that play well together, like a tangerine kaftan, a rich marigold bikini and rose-tinted suede slides. Complete your look with sleek cat eye sunglasses and a chic beach bag.

Shop the look: Tory Burch caftan, $1995; toryburch.com. Sunday Somewhere sunglasses, $270; sundaysomewhere.com. Mansur Gavriel mules, $395; mansurgavriel.com. Eres bikini, $435; net-a-porter.com. Soeur tote, $165; barneys.com.

5. Exploring Mayan Ruins and Beachcombing in Tulum

Sorry not sorry, we're still really into Tulum. Though this seaside community on the Riviera Maya has received a lot of press in the past few years, it's still high on our list of getaway destinations due to its gorgeous beaches and incredible Mayan ruins from centuries ago. There's no need to over-think your packing for this laid-back spot: Go for gauzy cover-ups, printed swimwear, and Instagram-ready reflective sunglasses.

Shop the look: French Basket tote, $48; tnuck.com. Mara Hoffman one-piece, $240; matchesfashion. Heidi Klein coverup, $380; net-a-porter.com. Joie sandals, $125; shopbop.com. Gentle Monster sunglasses, $215; gentlemonster.com.