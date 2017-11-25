12 Outfit-Elevating Turtlenecks You’ll Have on Rotation All Season

To tell you turtlenecks are trending right now is like suggesting jeans are having a big moment, or declaring duck boots as some buzzy new buy for winter—you’ve been there, bought them, and don't need more selling points. And, as over a century’s worth of famous fans prove (ahem, Audrey Hepburn, Gloria Steinem, and Jackie O.) you know the look is not heading out anytime soon. The only thing you're not sure of? Which new ones to buy.
VIDEO: 30 Sweaters in 60 Seconds
Scroll down to shop our 12 top picks—from classic, to cozy, to unapologetically cool of the season.
1. PERFORMANCE MERINO CHEVRON SWEATER
Because who doesn’t want to dress like a Wes Anderson character on a ski vacation?
Tory Burch | $159 (originally $250)
2. The Wool Cashmere Rib Oversize Turtleneck
This ribbed knit pairs perfectly with your favorite high-waisted jeans on the weekend and an oversized wool trouser for work.
Everlane | $125
3. Striped button-shoulder turtleneck
Nod to the nautical with this perfect striped pullover that will dress up your weekend wardrobe.
J. Crew | $55
4. Shaped Layering Turtleneck
The perfect layering solution for any outfit that comes in every color imaginable.
Lands' End | $26
5. Kelly printed turtleneck
Try this wallpaper inspired print for a chic wardrobe refresher this winter.
Erdem | $440
6. Knit Sweater
Nail the monochromatic look everyone’s talking about by adding pieces in similar peachy tones.
H&M | $35
7. Kaden Sheer Turtleneck
Over a seamless bra and tucked into high-waisted trousers, very Hadid-sister chic.
Cinq a Sept | $295
8. Honey roll-neck wool sweater
How to branch beyond cable motifs: with a equally textured (but less expected) honeycomb pattern.
I Love Mr Mittens | $424
9. The Group by Babaton Elmira Sweater
Add some slouchy joggers, and you’ve got the perfect Netflix night outfit.
Aritzia | $149 (originally $165)
10. Contrast panel sweater
This + big sparkly earrings and a tapered trouser = your new holiday party look.
Mango | $50
11. Supima cotton and modal-blend turtleneck sweater
The softest LBT (little black turtleneck) you will ever meet.
Splendid | $65
12. CASHMERE TURTLENECK SWEATER
You can't go wrong with a simple cashmere style at a price that can't be beat! We particularly love this cozy caramel color.
Uniqlo | $60 (Originally $80)