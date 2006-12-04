Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Best Trends of 2006
-
1. Retro GlamourThey’re vamping as if they just stepped out of a time machine and into a flashbulb-popping, klieglight-strafing premiere at a grand and now sadly gone RKO movie palace.
-
2. Retro GlamourIn real life, head-to-toe styling that evokes Old Hollywood screams overkill, so don’t try this at home.
-
3. Retro GlamourBut for these women, it’s as much a performance as singing for your supper. So let the crowd roar.
-
4. Forward ThinkersWhy go mod when you can go modern?
-
5. Forward ThinkersIt’s no longer novel when a young actress reinterprets what it means to get all dressed up by rejecting the standard big-night-out silhouette for structure and shapes that are freer, easier, not as overt, yet equally flattering.
-
6. Forward ThinkersBy making the unexpected less unexpected, these women generate as much of a fresh breeze as they do a photo op.
-
7. Such RomanticsFriends, Lovers, Countrywomen! ’Tis nobler to express your inner Austen-stoked dreaminess than to suffer, for there are now ways to do it without looking as if you escaped from a sachet drawer.
-
8. Such RomanticsCaptured in simple forms and contours, the ruffles, ruches and lace insets that whisper romanticism can eschew costume drama for a refreshing loveliness. Just leave off the locket.
-
9. Minimalist to the MaxBanish brocade, tear off the tiers, and bag the ball gown.
-
10. Minimalist to the MaxWhy retie a ribbon, straighten a bow or fluff a crinoline when you can step into something sleeker than a whippet with a summer haircut?
-
11. Minimalist to the MaxThere are no pleats to adjust, no big skirt to step on, no cumbersome train to practice kicking. And if you’ve done Pilates with diligence and avoided that cheesecake, well, ain’t you the lucky one!
-
12. Worth the Risk“Hey, Guys! Over Here!” Since looking good is no longer enough to get noticed, one must consider the merits of sticking one’s neck—or something—out.
-
13. Worth the RiskOne approach remains stunningly effective—taking a plunge.
-
14. Worth the RiskHowever, Charlize’s daring is a stylistic one: Love it or not, her gown is graphic, original and, on her 6-foot-plus-in-heels frame, in proportion. She was riveting. (OK, you had to be there.)
-
15. Best at Every AgeOne heartening evolution is women reveling (sartorially) in their age.
-
16. Best at Any AgeHow welcome is the ingénue neither overwhelmed in fabric nor upstaged by carats.
-
17. Best at Any AgeWhat a pleasure to see the shapely one embracing her arcs; the all-grown-up trusting sleek confidence over divatronics; and the mature woman who knows choosing tailored simplicity no longer means she’ll be ignored.
-
18. Perfectly DressedIn Hollywood timing is everything. You wouldn’t open a serious movie over the Fourth of July weekend.
-
19. Perfectly DressedIf your preview has Oscar buzz, you hold it till Christmas. Any of these dresses would get lost in the shuffle on Oscar night.
-
20. Perfectly DressedBut at an indie première, a press luncheon or an event promoting someone else, they exhibit enough graceful restraint to make photographers strain to get the shot.
1 of 20
Retro Glamour
They’re vamping as if they just stepped out of a time machine and into a flashbulb-popping, klieglight-strafing premiere at a grand and now sadly gone RKO movie palace.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM