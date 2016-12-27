A lot happened in 2016. But let's forget all about the negatives (the Earth-shattering breakups, a divisive nation, riots and protests, and such) and focus on the pretty, shiny things that life has to offer, like the most unforgettable red carpet looks of 2016.
Surprisingly, there were several princess-worthy moments, courtesy of Blake Lively's enviably on-point maternity style and Claire Danes's insanely cool light-up Zac Posen dress, designed to meet the Met Gala's "Fashion in the Age of Technology" theme. Then there were the A-list all-stars, like Amal Clooney, Jennifer Lopez, and Taylor Swift, who killed it on the red carpet. And let's not forget about the Oscars, which gifted us Alicia Vikander's buttercup yellow Louis Vuitton bubble dress that had everyone likening her to Belle from Beauty and the Beast and Saorise Ronan's incredible emerald Calvin Klein Collection creation.
Scroll through to view the 15 red carpet moments that defined 2016.
-
1. Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga in Brandon Maxwell at the American Music Awards.
-
2. Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian West in vintage John Galliano and Kanye West at the MTV Video Music Awards.
-
3. Beyoncé
Beyoncé in Francesco Scognamiglio and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry at the MTV Video Music Awards.
-
4. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington in Brandon Maxwell with Salvatore Ferragamo shoes at the Emmy Awards.
-
5. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid in Atelier Versace with Stuart Weitzman sandals at the Fashion Awards.
-
6. Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett in Givenchy with Tiffany & Co. jewelry at the Golden Globe Awards.
-
7. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture with jewelry by Harry Winston, shoes by Jimmy Choo, and a clutch by Judith Leiber at the Golden Globe Awards.
-
8. Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift in Versace with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry at the Grammy Awards.
-
9. Brie Larson
Brie Larson in Gucci at the Academy Awards.
-
10. Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan in Calvin Klein Collection with jewelry by Chopard at the Academy Awards.
-
11. Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander in custom Louis Vuitton at the Academy Awards.
-
12. Claire Danes
Claire Danes in custom Zac Posen at the Met Gala.
-
13. Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore in Givenchy with Chopard jewels at the 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival.
-
14. Blake Lively
Blake Lively in a Vivienne Westwood Couture at the 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival.
-
15. Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney in vintage Yves Saint Laurent at the Berlin Film Festival.