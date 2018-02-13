The 10 Sexiest Swimsuits for a Small Bust

This summer we're taking our swim-style cues from our favorite small-busted celebs (think Kendall Jenner and Kate Hudson). Instead of piling on the padding and forcing curves, the best swimsuits are those that work with what you have. So skip the bulky options and make a stylish trip to the beach in a fashion-forward design that flatters your shape.
Find out exactly how to trade those complicated suits for something modern and streamlined by browsing the 10 editor-tested options ahead.
1. The Cami V-Neck
The deep V-neck design on this striking one-piece supports and flatters a petite bust.
J. Crew | $55
2. The Cheeky Structure
A balconette top provides a little lift without any extra padding. Play with the adjustable bra straps on this style to help find your perfect fit.
Shop the look: Lonely Label top, $94; lonelylabel.com. Lonely Label bottoms, $91; lonelylabel.com.
3. The Scoop Neck
The low-cut scoop neck is ideal for a small bust. Try side cut outs for the wow factor.
Solid and Striped | $170
4. The Cutout
This silhouette hangs perfectly on a smaller bust and shows off your best assets like a toned tummy and booty.
Araks | $325
5. Swimsuits for Small Bust
A classic swim shape with light padding is the best for a flat frame when looking for a little oomph. Pro tip: cinch or widen cups for more or less cleavage.
Shop the look: Matteau top, $120; matchesfashion.com. Matteau bottoms, $120; matchesfashion.com.
6. The Clean Bandeau
If you are flat-chested and aren't a fan of tan lines, try this itsy-bitsy bandeau bikini.
Shop the look: Jade Swim top, $65; matchesfashion.com. Jade Swim bottoms, $90; jadeswim.com.
9. The Short Sleeves
A playful scalloped trim perfectly frames the bust line on this unique short sleeve style silhouette.
Marysia | $334
10. The High-Neck Top
With a fun reversible print, this high-neck piece is the perfect counterbalance to the design's sporty lines.
Shop the look: Ward Whillas top, $148; wardwhillas.com. Ward Whillas bottoms, $188; wardwhillas.com.