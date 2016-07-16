The Best Swimsuits to Give Your Bust a Lift

We've shown you the best swimsuits to create boobs, but what about when your bust needs a lift? The goal is to look for pieces that offer support. The most obvious solution is a balconette-style top that boasts structured cups with underwire, which can not only help combat years of gravity's influence, but can also create an in-demand retro-chic aesthetic. Another option is to find suits with wide-strap halter-necks, which, when tied, pulls the suit up and subsequently, gives your bust a neat boost. Not sure where to start? We did all the work for you and found the seven best, most hard-working suits sot that you can achieve your perkiest summer yet.