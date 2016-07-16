The Best Swimsuits to Give Your Bust a Lift

We've shown you the best swimsuits to create boobs, but what about when your bust needs a lift? The goal is to look for pieces that offer support. The most obvious solution is a balconette-style top that boasts structured cups with underwire, which can not only help combat years of gravity's influence, but can also create an in-demand retro-chic aesthetic. Another option is to find suits with wide-strap halter-necks, which, when tied, pulls the suit up and subsequently, gives your bust a neat boost. Not sure where to start? We did all the work for you and found the seven best, most hard-working suits sot that you can achieve your perkiest summer yet.
1. Tory Burch
Try a balconette-style one-piece with molded cups to help lift your bust and make sure everything stays in place.
Tory Burch, $250; toryburch.com
2. Melissa Odabash
With a thick halter strap and structured cups, this is the perfect one-piece to keep everything in place.
Melissa Odabash, $230; odabash.com
3. Heidi Klein
Thanks to the underwire halter top and built-in power-mesh material, this bikini top was designed to lift the bust.
Heidi Klein, $230; heidiklein.com
4. Topshop
Go retro with a structured bikini top and high-waist bottoms.
Topshop top, $35; topshop.com. Topshop bottoms, $26; topshop.com.
5. Karla Colletto
Give your girls some support with this one-piece that boasts sculpted underwire cups and thick straps.
Karla Colletto, $278; net-a-porter.com
6. Ward Whillas
Try a bikini top with a thick adjustable halter straps. This bonded sculpting suit does all the heavy lifting for you.
Ward Whillas top, $180; wardwhillas.com. Ward Whillas bottom, $135; wardwhillas.com.
