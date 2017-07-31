The Best Swimsuits to Create a Larger Bust

If you have a small bust, a surefire way to give off the illusion of a larger cup size is with some good old-fashioned padding—but don't get crazy with it! Bikinis or one pieces that are equipped with underwire, ruffles, or color-blocking will all add a little oomph.
Not really into that? Patterned and embellished tops also do the job. From playful push-up one-pieces to floral-printed underwire bikinis, shop the six most stylish swimsuits around that—to quote Britney—give you more.
Shop the above swimsuit: Vilebrequin top ($140) and bottom ($135); vilebrequin.com.
-
1. Rye
Available at net-a-porter.com | $240
-
-
3. Solid and Striped x Staud
Available at net-a-porter.com | $175
-
4. Zimmermann
Available at us.zimmermannwear.com | $290
-
5. Lisa Marie Fernandez
Available at modaxpressonline.com | $445
-
6. OYE Swimwear
Available at modaoperandi.com | $350