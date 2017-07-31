The Best Swimsuits to Create a Larger Bust

The Best Swimsuits to Create a Larger Bust
Courtesy
July 31, 2017 @ 7:45 PM
by: Alexis Parente (Text) and Lashauna Williams (Market)

If you have a small bust, a surefire way to give off the illusion of a larger cup size is with some good old-fashioned padding—but don't get crazy with it! Bikinis or one pieces that are equipped with underwire, ruffles, or color-blocking will all add a little oomph. 

Not really into that? Patterned and embellished tops also do the job. From playful push-up one-pieces to floral-printed underwire bikinis, shop the six most stylish swimsuits around that—to quote Britney—give you more

Shop the above swimsuit: Vilebrequin top ($140) and bottom ($135); vilebrequin.com.

