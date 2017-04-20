The Best Swimsuits to Enhance a Flat Butt

Unfortunately, not all of us were blessed with a booty like J.Lo, but that shouldn't be enough of a reason to skip out on quality beach or pool time. Because we got your back, so to speak. There are ways to cheat your way to a bigger-looking bum, and it all starts with the right swimwear. Stay away from full-coverage bottoms and instead look for ones that reveal a little more cheek (think sexy hipsters and sporty briefs). Another route? Slip into bikini bottoms that pack on the frills, like bows, ruffles, and scalloped edges, to create the illusion of a substantial derriere. From ruffled sets to cheeky little bottoms, channel your inner Jennifer Lopez and embrace your booty with these five glorious butt-enhancing swimsuits, below.