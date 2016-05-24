15 of Our Favorite #Girlboss Work Dresses That Are On Sale at Nordstrom, Saks, and Barneys

The sales gods have smiled down and gifted us with this winning trifecta—designer markdowns at Saks, Nordstrom, and Barneys. Your appropriate reaction should be: this emoji. That means access to
your dreams (sorry, got carried away there) all the pieces you've been coveting at 40 percent off with just a few taps of your finger. And since we're already in the midst of a wardrobe overhaul as we rapidly close in on summer, there's no time like the present to take advantage of this opportunity for a warm-weather work wear refresh.
We sifted through hundreds of shifts, sheaths, and shirtdresses and plucked our favorite pieces that we want to wear all summer long. A knotted 3.1 Phillip Lim dress? Need. That Polo Ralph Lauren shirtdress at $99? Done. Scroll through to shop 15 dresses that you can wear to work this summer (and forever). The only caveat: Hurry, these will go fast.
-
1. Sacai
$309 (originally $520); barneys.com
-
2. Theory
$199 (originally $335); barneys.com
-
3. Saloni
$259 (originally $425); barneys.com
-
4. Tomas Maier
$589 (originally $990); barneys.com
-
5. Stella McCartney
$679 (originally $1,135); barneys.com
-
6. 3.1 Phillip Lim
$270 (originally $450); nordstrom.com
-
7. Altuzarra
$897 (originally $1,495); nordstrom.com
-
8. Rosetta Getty
$570 (originally $950); nordstrom.com
-
9. Akris Punto
$597 (originally $995); nordstrom.com
-
10. Cedric Charlier
$477 (originally $795); nordstrom.com
-
11. Polo Ralph Lauren
$99 (originally $165); saksfifthavenue.com
-
12. 3.1 Phillip Lim
$203 (originally $675); saksfifthavenue.com
-
13. Jil Sander
$474 (originally $790); saksfifthavenue.com
-
14. Boss
$357 (originally $595); saksfifthavenue.com
-
15. Diane von Furstenberg
$225 (originally $498); saksfifthavenue.com