The Best Summer Dresses To Pack For Your Next Getaway

Planning what to wear for your upcoming summer getaway? We can help! Our philosophy is simple: pack a few easy dresses that will take you from sun up to sun down all vacation long. We love anything cotton, gauzy, and breathable that transitions well from scorching days to evening activities.

Bring along a few fun accessories (i.e. statement earrings that won't create bulk in your luggage) to jazz up the look, and you'll be all set to put that out-of-office message up and get out of town! Shop a few of our favorite no-fuss travel options below.

Believe us: you will want to wear these again and again all summer long.