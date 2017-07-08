The Best Summer Dresses To Pack For Your Next Getaway

Planning what to wear for your upcoming summer getaway? We can help! Our philosophy is simple: pack a few easy dresses that will take you from sun up to sun down all vacation long. We love anything cotton, gauzy, and breathable that transitions well from scorching days to evening activities.
Bring along a few fun accessories (i.e. statement earrings that won't create bulk in your luggage) to jazz up the look, and you'll be all set to put that out-of-office message up and get out of town! Shop a few of our favorite no-fuss travel options below.
Believe us: you will want to wear these again and again all summer long.
1. THE ROMANTIC TIE-WAIST
Choose an effortless, fluid style in THE color of the season: rosé pink.
Lisa Marie Fernandez | $625
2. THE SMOCKED GINGHAM
This is the quintessential summer dress: off-the-shoulder, gingham, and smocked. Throw on over a bikini and presto!
J. Crew | $55
3. THE LINEN LOUNGER
Inspired by a dressing gown, this versatile dress takes you from poolside straight to sunset cocktails in comfort.
Sleeper | $250
4. THE TIERED A-LINE
This airy number was made for twirling. Try it with a cognac lace-up sandal for a Mediterranean feel.
Merlette | $420
5. THE BOHEMIAN FLORAL
A flattering silhouette makes this a must-have to pack for any destination. Wear either with the sash for a fitted waist or without for a trapeze shape.
Kopal | $178
6. THE WRAPPED MAXI
This printed kimono style in soft cotton is made for breezy days by the beach.
Doen | $225
7. THE UPDATED TANK
This tank dress gets an update with a voluminous silhouette and soft seams ideal for summer-in-the-city days.
Madewell | $98
8. THE SHIRTDRESS WITH A TWIST
Candy-cane stripes are vacation-ready on this cute, cover-up style maxi. Cinch up the sleeves and unbutton the neckline for a relaxed look.
Wiggy Kit | $296
9. THE RUFFLED WRAP
A ruffled option in earth toned sage green looks great on bronzed skin paired with gold jewelry.
Loup Charmant | $360
10. THE EMBROIDERED MINI
Delicate embroidery in white feels fresh for summer trips to the shore. Add colorful accessories like playful fringe earrings and raffia bag for a little oomph!
Anjuna | $440
11. THE PAISLEY MIDI
Try a fresh paisley print in lieu of a floral for a new spin on the bohemian trend.
Figue | $595
12. THE POPLIN V-NECK
Classic striped poplin gets a modern twist with innovative proportions (think full sleeves, a loose fit, and subtle pleating) perfect for après beach.
Teija | $500