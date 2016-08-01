8 Amazing Rash Guards You Don't Need Surf Skills to Wear

What is it about surf culture that makes even the most water-shy among us want to catch a wave? The thrill of riding atop a wall of water, maybe—but honestly it's probably just the outfits (and what salty ocean water does to our hair). Thanks to the rise of the activewear trend and neoprene ready-to-wear, all things surf are suddenly at the top of our high summer shopping lists—especially rash guards.
Even if your August calendar doesn't include water skiing or surfing, a rash guard or neoprene one-piece will make a splash the next time you hit the beach. We found eight stylish and ultra-sporty additions to your next getaway packing list.
1. Cynthia Rowley
Take your surf attire to the next level with this color-block Cynthia Rowley wetsuit.
Cynthia Rowley available at cynthiarowley.com | $235
2. Perfect Moment
This zip-front neoprene rash guard can take you from sand to surf seamlessly.
Available at net-a-porter.com | $195
3. Flagpole Swim
We'd pair this color-blocked half-zip rash guard with a solid brief in a fun contrasting color, like yellow or pink.
Flagpole available at net-a-porter.com | $295
4. Lands' End SPORT
This cute rash guard from Lands' End Sport has a stand up collar and sun protection in the fabric.
Lands' End available at landsend.com | $69
6. Marysia
Go girly in a floral-printed and textured rash guard that can be mixed and matched with printed bottoms.
Marysia available at marysiaswim.com | $244
7. Tory Sport
This graphic rash guard boasts UPF 50 sun protection—perfect for a lengthy paddle boarding sesh.
Tory Sport available at torysport.com | $195
