8 Amazing Rash Guards You Don't Need Surf Skills to Wear

What is it about surf culture that makes even the most water-shy among us want to catch a wave? The thrill of riding atop a wall of water, maybe—but honestly it's probably just the outfits (and what salty ocean water does to our hair). Thanks to the rise of the activewear trend and neoprene ready-to-wear, all things surf are suddenly at the top of our high summer shopping lists—especially rash guards.

Even if your August calendar doesn't include water skiing or surfing, a rash guard or neoprene one-piece will make a splash the next time you hit the beach. We found eight stylish and ultra-sporty additions to your next getaway packing list.