Best Style Tips Ever
1. Avoid Excessive DetailsToo many can create a questionable overall look, date your clothes, minimize and outfit's versatility and make your look heavier.
2. Pick the Right FabricThe two most important qualities to look for in fabric are weight and movement. If a fabric is too stiff, it can look boxy; too thin, and it may cling to every bulge. Wool crepe, wool microfiber blends, cotton or wool gabardine and cotton blended with silk are generally good choices.
3. Work with Proportion
Your clothes may fit properly, but if you don't get the proportions right, you'll still be off the mark. Choose looks that are either "short over long" or "long over short." Think: a cropped jacket over a knee-length shift, or a long jacket with skinny pants, or a tunic over a shorter pencil skirt.
4. Invest in Quality FabricThe adage "You get what you pay for" is gospel with fabric. Cheap fabrics tend to be less flattering, while higher-quality fabrics look better, last longer and hold their shape.
5. Consider PatternsWhen it comes to patterns, think about color and size. Tonal patterns (pink on red, say) attract less attention, and the darker the background, the more slimming the design.
6. Confidence Is KeySome of the most attractive people in the word are not always the most fashionably dressed, yet they radiate a self-assurance that gets them noticed. While you can quickly lose your poise if you're not comfortable in what you're wearing, the right clothes can lend you some of your attitude. The rest has to come from within.
7. Choose the Right ShadeEveryone can wear every color-it all comes down to finding the right shade of that color for you. The shades that suit you depend on your skin tone as well as the color of your hair and eyes. Don't go overboard-stick to a maximum of three colors in any given outfit. Any more and the colors lose their punch.
8. Play Up Basics
A plain T-shirt lets an ornate skirt or jacket take center stage. If you choose a colored shirt, be sure to keep other pieces in complementary hues or neutrals.
9. Try a TrouserThe most sophisticated way to wear jeans to work is to pick a trouser cut in a dark rinse. Wear them with a jacket, a refined top or sweater, and heels or flats.
10. Wear Color WiselyThe best way to wear a colorful pair of jeans is to make them the standout piece in your ensemble. The rest of the outfit should be neutral and simple.
11. Keep Styles Simple for VersatilityJeans can quickly go from day to night if you choose a style with clean lines and minimal details. Pair sexy, white skinny jeans with a feminine top that has some panache. Dressy heels with also ratchet up the wow factor.
12. Dress Up Your ShortsLeather, silk and summer-weight wool shorts are fabulous evening-worthy options that can be worn in countless ways. Pair them with a boyfriend blazer and pumps for a chic skirt alternative.
13. Try an Evening CoatChoose an evening coat as you would a gown: You want one rich in detail and cut from luxe material so you feel gorgeous every time you slip it on.
14. Have Fun with EyewearDon't worry about being practical or classic when it comes to sunglasses, because a quick way to update any look is to slip on the latest shades.
15. Get a Great Haircut
A great haircut is crucial; your hair is your constant accessory. Yes, good cuts can be expensive, but what they add to your overall appearance makes them worth every penny.
16. Build a Core WardrobeIf you're in your 20s and 30s, build a simple core wardrobe but also experiment and play with inexpensive, trend-driven items.
17. Invest in Quality PiecesIn your 40s and beyond, establish a lasting wardrobe of the best basics, investing in the highest quality you can afford. Play with your accessories, but also start to collect some real jewelry as well.
18. Go for Seamless LooksSeamless bras with some lining are great for formfitting T-shirts and other clingy tops, because their extra layers can enhance your bust, smooth out your curves, and keep your nipples from showing through. To make your seamless bras and panties as invisible as possible, choose a shade that matches your skin tone. One common mistake: white under white, which invariably shows through.
19. Embrace ShapewearEveryday bras and panties are an obvious must, but you also need a core group of problem-solving pieces, such as seamless underwear and other shape wear. They're your wardrobe's secret weapons, the unseen times that let you pull on your slinky or low-cut dresses with total confidence. Of course, you deserve to own a few fun "little nothings" as well, perhaps to wear with little (or nothing) else.
