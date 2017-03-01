Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
The Top Must-See Ad Campaigns of Spring 2017
1. Tom Ford
Shot by: Tom Ford
Starring: Grace Hartzel (pictured), Amilna Estevão, Federico Novello, and Valentine Rontez
2. PUMA
Starring: Cara Delevingne
3. Versace
Shot by: Bruce Weber
Starring: Edie Campbell (pictured) and Anna Ewers
4. Bottega Veneta
Shot by: Todd Hido
Starring: Lauren Hutton (pictured) and Joan Smalls
5. Kate Spade New York
Starring: Fernanda Ly (and camel)
6. Louis Vuitton
Shot by: Bruce Weber
Starring: Michelle Williams (pictured), Jennifer Connelly, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Sasha Lane
7. Gucci
Shot by: Glen Luchford
Starring: Daisy Cvitkovic, Olof Källström, Unia Pakhomova, among others, and a pack of jungle cats
8. Dior
Shot by: Brigitte Lacombe
Starring: Ruth and May Bell
9. Rachel Comey
Shot by: Charlie Engman
Starring: Parker Posey
10. Stuart Weitzman
Shot by: Mario Testino
Starring: Gigi Hadid
11. J.W.Anderson
Shot by: Jamie Hawkesworth
Starring: Chloe Sevigny
12. Roberto Cavalli
Shot by: Morelli Brothers
Starring: Stella Maxwell (pictured) and Jordan Barret
13. Alexander Wang
Shot by: Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin
Starring: Anna Ewers, Binx Walton, Lexi Boling (pictured)
14. Max Mara—Accessories
Shot by: Steven Meisel
Starring: Gigi Hadid
15. Chanel
Shot by: Karl Lagerfeld
16. Moschino
Shot by: Steven Meisel
Starring: Bella (pictured) and Gigi Hadid
17. Dolce & Gabbana
Shot by: Franco Pagetti
Starring: Zendaya, Thylane Blondeau, and Sonia Ben Ammar
18. Miu Miu
Shot by: Alasdair McLellan
Starring: Elle Fanning, Sonia Ben Ammar, Elsa Brisinger, Karen Elson, Birgit Kos, Carolyn Murphy, Mayowa Nicholas, Ellen Rosa, Lara Stone
19. Balmain
Shot by: Steven Klein
Starring: Isabeli Fontana, Natasha Poly, Doutzen Kroes, Tony Ward, Gabriel Aubry, Jon Kortajarena
20. ISABEL MARANT
Shot by: Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin
Starring: Anna Ewers
21. Alexander McQueen
Shot by: Jamie Hawkesworth
Starring: Vittoria Ceretti
22. Paule Ka
Shot by: Miles Aldridge
Starring: Yumi Lambert
23. Saint Laurent
Shot by: Collier Schorr
24. Chloé
Shot by: Charlotte Wales
Starring: Luna Bijl and Ukrikke Hoyer
25. Givenchy Jeans by Riccardo Tisci
Shot by: Luigi & Iango/Streeters
Starring: Naomi Campbell, Justin Levy
26. Frame
Shot by: Erik Torstensson
Starring: Sasha Pivovarova
27. Sophia Webster
Shot by: Monica Menez
Starring: Ana Pirlog from IMG, Elisa from Profile
28. Michael Kors Collection
Shot by: Mario Testino
Starring: Joan Smalls
29. Michael Michael Kors
Shot by: Mario Testino
Starring: Taylor Hill and Romee Strijd
30. Carolina Herrera
Shot by: Mario Testino
Starring: Lily Aldridge and Grace Elizabeth
31. Coach
Shot by: Steven Meisel
Starring: Chloe Grace Moretz
32. Stella McCartney
Shot by: Harley Weir
Starring: Dilone, Alanna Arrington, Charlee Fraser, and McKenna Hellam
33. Salvatore Ferragamo
Shot by: Peter Lindebergh
Starring: Lily Aldridge (pictured), Andres Velencoso, and McKenna Hellam
34. Longchamp
Shot by: Mikael Jansson
Starring: Alexa Chung
35. Christopher Kane
Shot by: Alasdair McLellan
Starring: Jean Campbell
36. MAJE
Shot by: Tyrone Lebon
Starring: Frederikke Sofie
37. HUGO BY HUGO BOSS
Shot by: Harley Weir
Starring: Anwar Hadid (pictured), Soko, Devon Aoki, Alexandra Marzella, Jasper Briggs, Luka Sabbat, Kiki Willems, Felix Gesnouin, Wyatt Shears, Fletcher Shears.
38. EDUN
Shot by: Kristin-Lee Moolman
Starring: IMADE, AMELIA, and SOMALIA
39. Bally
Shot by: Gregory Harris
Starring: Irina Shayk (pictured), Kit Butler, and David Trulik
40. Mulberry
Shot by: Kira Bunse
Starring: Sora Choi and Chanel Gomez
41. COACH
Shot by: Meisel
Starring: Lexi Boling, Wallette Watson, Hayett McCarthy, Cara Taylor, He Cong, and Anders Donatelli
42. Agent Provocateur
Shot by: Mario Sorrenti
Starring: Andreaa Diaconu
43. Camilla and Marc
Shot by: Duncan Killick
Starring: Mali Koopman
44. RAF SIMONS
Shot by: Willy Vanderperre
45. VERA WANG
Shot by: Patrick Demarchelier
Starring: Liza Ostanina (pictured), Estelle Chen, Luisana Gonzalez, Camille Hurel, Zhenya Mygovich, and Liene Podina
46. Giorgio Armani
Shot by: Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott
Starring: Heather Kemesky, Lara Mullen, Maartje Verhoef, Charlee Fraser, Sophia Ahrens, Andrey Zakharov, Julian Schneyder and Aleksandar Rusic
47. NET-A-PORTER
Shot by: Gregory Harris
Starring: Grace Elizabeth, Lineisy Montero, Sofie Hemmet, and Jing Wen
48. Brandon Maxwell
Shot by: Santiago Gonzalez
Starring: Riley Montana
49. THEORY
Shot by: Erik Tortensson
Starring: Amber Valletta (pictured), Adwoa Aboah, Fei Fei Sun, Lily Aldridge, and Liya Kebede
50. 3.1 PHILLIP LIM
Shot by: Viviane Sassen
Starring: Lotte Van Noort
