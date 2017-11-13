I Wear a 38DDD and These 5 Sexy Bras Are Totally Supportive

So many women with large chests that require extra support think sexy bras are off limits. As a size 38DDD lingerie lover, I’m here to say that simply isn't true. Bras have come a long way and thankfully, women no longer need to choose between supportive or pretty.
Of course, not all bras are created equal yet. A lot of the styles I try are uncomfortable, make my boobs look saggy, or are just overall ho-hum. That's why when I come across a brand and style that makes me look and feel great, I like to shout it from the rooftops ... and then buy it in every color.
2. C Chic Sexy Plunge Bra
If you are looking for the ideal nude bra, look no further. This sexy bra is my go-to, hands down. The coverage is great without looking or feeling like you’re wearing your grandma's boring beige bra.
Chantelle | $72
3. Vanishing Back Balconet Bra
Back rolls are a thing, and if that’s something that bugs you, this comfy bra is a perfect choice. It's super supportive and the smoothing effect across the back is as good as the name suggests!
Soma | $58
4. Merci Lace Unlined Demi Bra
For when you're feeling extra cheeky, opt for this beautiful floral lace bra. Add the gorgeous matching underwear ($19, us.chantelle.com) and thigh highs ($115; us.chantelle.com) for a full dose of sexy.
Chantelle | $62 (Originally $78)
5. Happy Unlined Demi Coverage Bra
Finally, don't forget about a soft sleeping bralette (that's right, bralettes aren't just for small chests!). This bra is cute and comfy, providing just enough support between the sheets.
$15 (Originally $30)