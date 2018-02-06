10 Raincoats That Will Have You Wishing for Spring Showers

What's the upside to a rainy, gloomy day? The chance to wear a stylish raincoat. You know, one that doesn't remind you of that ill-fitting slicker your mom made you wear when you were six? Whether you opt for a bright color, bold print, or classic trench, we've found 10 options that won't let the bad weather get you down.
1. TRANSPARENT HOODED ANOURAK
What is cooler than an oversized style in millennial pink?
PSWL | $250
2. LIGHTWEIGHT JACKET
Channel Paddington Bear's iconic yellow raincoat in the grown-up version from this of-the-moment Danish outerwear brand.
Rains | $119
3. PACKABLE DITSY PRINT
The perfect travel go-to that won't take up carry-on space in an adorable floral print.
Joules | $75
4. LONGER WATERPROOF JACKET
A longer hemline provides the extra coverage you need on rainy days.
Barbour | $220 (originally $299)
5. CLASSIC TRENCH COAT
An outerwear must-have that will never go out of style.
Burberry | $795
6. HOODED MAC
Light gray coloring feels fresh while plaid lining and contrast piping add pop to this neutral option.
Topshop | $95
7. TEXTURED DOUBLE-BREASTED
Transparent jackets are having a moment, and you will look extra smart in this fashion forward lace textured option.
Red Valentino | $502 (originally $750)
8. POLKA DOT PRINT
A cheeky print in a bold color will brighten any gray day.
L.L. Bean | $159
9. STRIPED RAINCOAT
Classic meets fashion forward with this punchy striped number.
Stutterheim for Marni | $990
10. IT-GIRL MUST-HAVE JACKET
The street style set will definitely be sporting this off-duty pick. Make it your own by choosing your personal zodiac sign.
Vetements | $350