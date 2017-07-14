The Best Polka Dot Pieces for Summer

Looking for a fun print for summer? Look no further than the iconic polka dot. Designers have been going wild for these darling dots, and we can't get enough of them either!
A few tips to remember: focus on finding modern silhouettes (think a maxi-length slip dress or an asymmetrical skirt) to avoid looking too retro. Pops of bold color will also keep you looking chic and up-to-date. Find a few of our must-have dots below, and happy shopping!
1. THE SATIN MAXI DRESS
This silky slip dress will have you feeling fresh and feminine for all your summer events.
Ganni | $350
2. THE LONG-SLEEVE BLOUSE
The polka dot print gets a modern update in a cute blouse that was made to be paired with denim shorts and a quirky sandal.
Mango | $46
3. THE ASYMMETRICAL SKIRT
Try this versatile skirt with a crisp white button-down top for work; pair it with a loosely fitted camisole when the weekend comes.
Tibi | $223 (originally $495)
4. THE ANKLE STRAP SANDAL
In the classic contrast-dot print, this summer shoe will be your new wardrobe staple.
Tabitha Simmons | $595
5. THE OFF-SHOULDER TOP
Pair this bold red top with a white jean for any summer barbecues on your calendar.
Anna October | $430
6. THE SHIFT DRESS
This sun dress is a great summer essential. It's equally flattering and fun!
J. Crew | $98 (originally $110)
7. THE LEATHER POUCH
A cute leather pouch is always a must-have for summer travels.
Comme des Garcons | $158
8. THE A-LINE SKIRT
This effortless skirt will take you from beach days to poolside cocktails all vacation long.
Lisa Marie Fernandez | $545
9. THE RUFFLE TOP
Pair this top for with a slim pant or summer jean for an al fresco brunch with friends.
Topshop | $45
10. THE MINI DRESS
This flirty dress is sweet yet sexy—the perfect choice for your next date night!
Réalisation | $180