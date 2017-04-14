The Best Swimsuits to Flatter Your Curves This Summer

One of the best things about warmer weather, is planning fun water activities for the season. Whether you're going surfing in Hawaii or relaxing on the beaches of Jamaica, a new swimsuit is essential. We rounded up the best suits of the season to accommodate any of your splash-filled occasions.
Pictured above: Ashley Graham x Swimsuits for All, $88; swimsuitsforall.com
1. Best Zip-Up
Show as much (or as little!) skin that suits your taste. Stone colored contrast trim elevates this LBS (Little Black Swimsuit). Bonus: Queen Latifah's stylist, Timothy Snell, collaborated with the brand to create a capsule collection including this piece!
Always For Me available at alwaysforme.com | $99
2. Best "New" Bikini
Take a dip in this fresh two-piece! The fun floral print, off-shoulder cut with ruffle trim, and high-waisted bottoms give this suit a modern twist.
Becca ETC available at swimsuitsforall.com | $88 (originally $146)
3. Best Embroidered Bikini
Get in on the crochet trend, without sacrificing bust support and quality.
Jessica Simpson Collection available at nordstrom.com | $60 (top, originally $80) and $51 (bottom, originally $68)
5. Best Cut-Out Maillot
One-piece suits are having a big moment—if you're looking for one with sex-appeal, look no further than this number.
Robin Piccone available at swimsuitsforall.com | $90 (originally $150)
6. Best Off-Shoulder
The collarbone is one of the most flattering parts of a woman's body, don't be afraid to show it off. It's also a refreshing break from straps and two-pieces.
GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All available at swimsuitsforall.com | $98
8. Best High-Neck
A modest neckline doesn't have to mean boring. A rich hue, like this burgundy, and a sexy keyhole gives this maillot a sexy touch.
Helen Jon available at helenjon.com | $170
9. Best Print
Sometimes prints can be overwhelming, so it's important for you to find one that is appealing to the eye. This is a great example of a print that works—two complementary print that mix well and meets at the smallest part of the waist.
Clean Water available at target.com | $45
10. Best Sporty
This suit has the look of a modern rashguard. Sheer side panels and gold hardware will make you the chicest surfer on the beach.
GabiFresh available at nordstrom.com | $98
11. Best Bargain
Leave it to mass retailer Forever 21, to launch one their best swim collections at a resonable price. You'll find chic one-pieces and cool numbers like the above.
Forever 21+ available at forever21.com | $28 (top) and $24 (bottom)
12. Best Color Block
The color placement on this suit is great if you have wider hips. The fushia will draw the eyes up and away from your lower portion.
Lane Bryant available at lanebryant.com | $111