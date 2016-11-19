23 Retailers to Shop the Best Plus-Size Jeans

Remember the fairy tale Cinderella, when the prince vows to marry the girl whose foot perfectly fits the glass slipper he stumbled upon? For some of us, the prince’s chance of finding his princess seems more attainable than our finding the right pair of jeans. But this fantasy doesn’t have to be fiction. Every woman can find the perfect fit, and in this case, we’re talking jeans (but by all means get yourself some fab slippers too!). Here’s how.

Jeans should fit exactly on the waist and skim over every curve. Look for a pair with a bit of Lycra (2% is common), as the stretch will help contour and control your shape. E-tailers like James Jeans, Kut from the Kloth, Lucky Brand, and NYDJ offer a range of premium denim in trendy styles that come in plus sizes. Fast-fashion retailers American Eagle Outfitters, Old Navy, and River Island have their pulse on the trends too, but they won’t break the bank. For a classic look, try Dressbarn, Levi’s, or Ralph Lauren. Their tried-and-true straight-leg and boot-cut silhouettes will balance your hips for a flattering shape. Plus-size juggernauts Addition Elle, Eloquii, Lane Bryant, Simply Be, and Torrid do what they do best—make flattering apparel especially for women with amazing curves—and this goes for their denim too.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

To shop multiple brands, department store and mass retailer sites are the answer. Traditional one-stop shops like Macy’s, Nordstrom, and Saks Fifth Avenue have a vast collection of brands like Marina Rinaldi and Michael Michael Kors. Full Beauty’s plus-size portal has the best of the best in curvy denim, and Target’s contemporary line Ava and Viv offers a similar look and fit for a reasonable price. Online retailer eShakti is revolutionizing the way we shop denim: Enter your measurements and select your style to create a custom pair of jeans made just for you. Now that’s what we’re talking about, the royal treatment! Scroll down to see our selections and shop your favorites … and live happily ever after.

Above: Universal Standard’s Seine Slouch Jeans, $90/pair; universalstandard.net.