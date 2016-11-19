23 Retailers to Shop the Best Plus-Size Jeans

Remember the fairy tale Cinderella, when the prince vows to marry the girl whose foot perfectly fits the glass slipper he stumbled upon? For some of us, the prince’s chance of finding his princess seems more attainable than our finding the right pair of jeans. But this fantasy doesn’t have to be fiction. Every woman can find the perfect fit, and in this case, we’re talking jeans (but by all means get yourself some fab slippers too!). Here’s how.
Jeans should fit exactly on the waist and skim over every curve. Look for a pair with a bit of Lycra (2% is common), as the stretch will help contour and control your shape. E-tailers like James Jeans, Kut from the Kloth, Lucky Brand, and NYDJ offer a range of premium denim in trendy styles that come in plus sizes. Fast-fashion retailers American Eagle Outfitters, Old Navy, and River Island have their pulse on the trends too, but they won’t break the bank. For a classic look, try Dressbarn, Levi’s, or Ralph Lauren. Their tried-and-true straight-leg and boot-cut silhouettes will balance your hips for a flattering shape. Plus-size juggernauts Addition Elle, Eloquii, Lane Bryant, Simply Be, and Torrid do what they do best—make flattering apparel especially for women with amazing curves—and this goes for their denim too.
To shop multiple brands, department store and mass retailer sites are the answer. Traditional one-stop shops like Macy’s, Nordstrom, and Saks Fifth Avenue have a vast collection of brands like Marina Rinaldi and Michael Michael Kors. Full Beauty’s plus-size portal has the best of the best in curvy denim, and Target’s contemporary line Ava and Viv offers a similar look and fit for a reasonable price. Online retailer eShakti is revolutionizing the way we shop denim: Enter your measurements and select your style to create a custom pair of jeans made just for you. Now that’s what we’re talking about, the royal treatment! Scroll down to see our selections and shop your favorites … and live happily ever after.
Above: Universal Standard’s Seine Slouch Jeans, $90/pair; universalstandard.net.
-
-
2. Nordstrom
From left: Good American’s Good Legs Destroyed Skinny Jeans, $179; nordstrom.com. Eileen Fisher’s Stretch Denim Boyfriend Jeans, $198; nordstrom.com.
-
3. Lucky Brand
From left: Ginger Skinny, $70 (originally $99); luckybrand.com. Georgia Boyfriend, $70 (originally $90); luckybrand.com.
-
4. Ralph Lauren’s Lauren Woman
From left: Premier Stretch Skinny Jean, $70 (originally $100); ralphlauren.com. Premier Straight Jean, $95; ralphlauren.com.
-
5. eShakti
From left: Black Denim Skinny Jeans, $80; eshakti.com. Deep Indigo Denim Flare Jeans, $80; eshakti.com.
-
-
-
8. Addition Elle
From left: L&L Medium Wash Boot Cut Jean, $49 (originally $79); additionelle.com. L&L Super Soft Regular Rise Jegging, $79; additionelle.com.
-
9. Torrid
From left: Premium Stretch Luxe Skinny Jeans, $75; torrid.com. Luxe Skinny Jeans, $65; torrid.com.
-
10. Dressbarn
From left: Westport 1962 Modern Fit Skinny Jeans, $33; dressbarn.com. Westport 1962 Signature Fit Skinny Jeans, $33; dressbarn.com.
-
11. Old Navy
From left: Smooth & Slim High-Rise Rockstar Jeans, $47; oldnavy.com. Mid-Rise Rockstar Jeans, $34–$47; oldnavy.com.
-
12. Eloquii
From left: Cropped Denim Culotte Pant, $83; eloquii.com. Cuffed Easy Fit Jean, $80; eloquii.com.
-
13. James Jeans
From left: High Class Skinny Curvy, $180; jamesjeans.us. Hunter Curvy, $189; jamesjeans.us.
-
14. Lane Bryant
From left: Skinny Jean with Tighter Tummy Technology, $70; lanebryant.com. Wide Leg Denim Capri, $70; lanebryant.com.
-
15. Full Beauty
From left: Woman Within’s Tall Jean with Wide Leg, $35; fullbeauty.com. Denim 24/7’s Black Jeans, $50–$55 (originally $60–$65); fullbeauty.com.
-
16. Target’s Ava and Viv
From left: Skinny Jeans, $30; target.com. Denim Jegging, $30; target.com.
-
17. River Island
From left: Ripped Amelie Super Skinny Jeans, $90; us.riverisland.com. Dark Wash Amelie Super Skinny Jeans, $84; us.riverisland.com.
-
-
19. Simply Be
From left: Lily Crop Bootcut Jeans, $46; simplybe.com. Josie Cropped Flare Jeans with Letdown Hem, $46; simplybe.com.
-
-
-
22. Kut from the Kloth
From left: Chrissy Flare, $99; kutfromthekloth.com. Reese Crop Flare, $98; kutfromthekloth.com.
-
23. Lord & Taylor
From left: Michael Michael Kors’s Distressed Straight-Leg Jeans, $68 (originally $135); lordandtaylor.com. Lauren Ralph Lauren’s Super Stretch Slimming Modern Skinny Jeans, $95; lordandtaylor.com.