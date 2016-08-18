The 17 Best Plus-Size Fashion Items on Sale Now

There are some people who are the first to get all their summer staples at the beginning of the season—sometimes as early as April. But then there are those of us who patiently wait until the very end of the season to score big on major discounted pieces. For those who fall in the latter camp, have we got a treat for you: We sifted through the sales and curated a 17-piece shopping list of the best dresses and separates that you can wear for the rest of the season, some into fall, and next summer. The best part? The slashed prices. Start with the Simply Be wrap dress ($68, originally $100; simplybe.com) and keep scrolling to shop all of our favorites.
-
1. Eloquii Tank
Eloquii available at eloquii.com | $15 (originally $50)
-
2. Boohoo Plus Bomber
Boohoo Plus available at boohoo.com | $42 (originally $72)
-
3. Vince Camuto Bodycon
Vince Camuto available at shop.nordstrom.com | $88 (originally $109)
-
4. MICHAEL Michael Kors Utility Dress
Michael Michael Kors available at shop.nordstrom.com | $98 (originally $130)
-
5. Eloquii Shorts
Eloquii available at eloquii.com | $37 (originally $75)
-
6. Rachel Pally Off-Shoulder Dress
Rachel Pally available at heygorgeous.com | $230 (originally $260)
-
7. ABS By Allen Schwartz Nude Dress
ABS by Allen Schwartz available at lanebryant.com | $160 (originally $275)
-
8. Addition Elle Jumpsuit
Addition Elle available at additionelle.com | $135 (originally $140)
-
9. Persona by Marina Rinaldi Embellished Sweater
Persona by Marina Rinaldi available at heygorgeous.com | $50 (originally $199)
-
10. Z by Zevarra Cocktail Dress
Z by Zevarra available at zbyzevarra.com | $110 (originally $285)
-
11. Eloquii Tie Waist Dress
Eloquii available at eloquii.com | $45 (originally $90)
-
-
13. Shaina Mote Shirtdress
Shaina Mote available at meismith.com | $260 (originally $334)
-
-
15. Carmakoma Faux Wrap Dress
Carmakoma available at carmakoma.com | $30 (originally $99)
-
16. Eloquii Faux Wrap Skirt
Eloquii available at eloquii.com | $20 (originally $80)
-
17. Anna Scholz Maxidress
Anna Scholz available at heygorgeous.com | $200 (originally $450)