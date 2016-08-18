The 17 Best Plus-Size Fashion Items on Sale Now

There are some people who are the first to get all their summer staples at the beginning of the season—sometimes as early as April. But then there are those of us who patiently wait until the very end of the season to score big on major discounted pieces. For those who fall in the latter camp, have we got a treat for you: We sifted through the sales and curated a 17-piece shopping list of the best dresses and separates that you can wear for the rest of the season, some into fall, and next summer. The best part? The slashed prices. Start with the Simply Be wrap dress ($68, originally $100; simplybe.com) and keep scrolling to shop all of our favorites.