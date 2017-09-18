The 8 Best Places to Shop for Affordable Cashmere

Cashmere: the soft stuff sweater dreams are made of that usually include a hefty price tag. Not anymore! Some of our favorite brands make high-quality cashmere at a price that can't be beat and we are here to share our editor-tested finds with you. With styles this great, you are going to want to stock up in multiple colors ASAP.

Shop our 8 favorite brands below, all under $200.