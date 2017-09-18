The 8 Best Places to Shop for Affordable Cashmere

Cashmere: the soft stuff sweater dreams are made of that usually include a hefty price tag. Not anymore! Some of our favorite brands make high-quality cashmere at a price that can't be beat and we are here to share our editor-tested finds with you. With styles this great, you are going to want to stock up in multiple colors ASAP.
Shop our 8 favorite brands below, all under $200.
1. J. CREW
A brand known for color, their cashmere is no exception. You'll find rich hues in classic shapes that will last for years to come.
J. Crew | $98
2. H&M
The brand now offers great premium cashmere in updated fashionable cuts like this boxier take on the classic crew.
H&M | $119
3. LANDS' END
The best cardigan award goes to Lands' End for the perfect fit in a plethora of colors (AND you'll find a wide range of other styles too).
Lands' End | $80 (originally $169)
4. UNIQLO
A place where you can truly stock up, Uniqlo's cashmere is a no brainer purchase with prices under $100.
Uniqlo | $80
5. BODEN
Inspired by the brand's English heritage roots, Boden's cashmere quality is always spot on. Bonus points: their styles are machine washable.
Boden | $190
6. GAP
Your go-to brand for wardrobe basics also carries cashmere at a great price point.
Gap | $148
7. L.L.BEAN
The best cable knit in the business also comes in sumptuous cashmere.
L.L. Bean | $159
8. EVERLANE
A great option for basics with a slightly modern twist, Everlane's cashmere styles will never go out of style.
Everlane | $100